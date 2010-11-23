DK-Technologies Appoints EMEA Gateway To Boost Sales in the Middle East.

DK-Technologies is delighted to announce the appointment of EMEA Gateway to assist with its sales efforts in the Middle East.

EMEA Gateway specialises in the provision of sales and marketing channels across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company is headed by Guy Elliott, who has more than 25 years of experience in the international professional broadcast and media industry spanning creative, technical, commercial and management roles.

Richard Kelley, Sales and Marketing Director for DK-Technologies, says: “One of our key goals for 2011 is to increase our market penetration and brand awareness in the Middle East. We have an excellent range of products that are ideally suited to the Middle East broadcast and post production environments. EMEA Gateway can provide us with a conduit to a large network of resellers, and Guy’s experience and contacts in the broadcast market will enable us to deliver our solutions to a much larger audience. We look forward to a long and profitable relationship with EMEA Gateway.”

Guy Elliott adds: “We offer a very fast and cost effective way for manufacturers to increase sales and establish their products in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. We only partner with reputable manufacturers and suppliers, so we have confidence in the products we sell and services we offer. DK-Technologies fits our brief perfectly as they have an established reputation for quality and for delivering innovative solutions that really work for the customer. I’m very excited about this new relationship with DK and feel confident that EMEA Gateway’s involvement will help the company to further establish its brand in what is becoming an increasingly important sales territory.”

Renowned for its innovative solutions, DK-Technologies offers a range of high quality audio and video monitoring and metering products including the flagship MSD600M++ audio meter and the award winning PT0760M HD/SD Multi-channel Video Waveform Monitor. Recent additions to the company’s range include the new PT0740M, an audio-only version of the versatile PT0760M waveform monitor. This unit, which is aimed at engineers who don’t need a video measurement tool, offers de-embedding from a single HD/SD SDi input and full StarFish™ Surround Sound metering. It is complemented by the new PT0730M, which offers all the audio functions of its big brother but without the video input. These meters all benefit from the full range of PT0760 options, providing analogue and digital inputs and outputs, audio delay and Dolby decoding.

All of the products in DK’s PTO700 Series of waveform monitors can now be equipped with the company’s Loudness software, which complies with both ITU and EBU specifications. The PT0700 series also provides comprehensive logging so that reports can be easily produced to accompany the finished product.

EMEA Gateway will be at CABSAT and will have DK-Technologies products on its booth, along with products from the other companies it represents, which include Archion Technologies, VDS software and Tightrope Media Systems.

“Key to a company outsourcing its sales operations to a business like ours is that we bring an understanding of the technical challenges being reflected in today’s industry,” Elliott says. “The most pressing technical challenge that DK’s products address is loudness measurement and monitoring. Te introduction of new regulations has made this a hot topic and a difficult issue for the broadcaster to address, but the functionality provided by DK’s instruments provides a comprehensive solution that is well suited to broadcaster customers in the Middle East.”

-ends-

About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA. www.dk-technologies.com

About EMEA Gateway

EMEA Gateway provides sales and marketing expertise in the broadcast and media industry to facilitate sales between technology manufacturers and the end users through its strong network of sales channels in Europe, Middle East and Africa. EMEA Gateway offers its clients the opportunity to outsource their sales and marketing activities and in doing so they can take full advantage of EMEA Gateway’s established reseller networks and dynamic routes to market. With over 25 years of experience in selling to broadcast and media end users in the region, EMEA Gateway provides a single point of contact for businesses that wish to create an individual tailored program to cover all of outsourced sales activities. This in turns will enable manufacturers to accelerate their businesses expansion plans and establish their products and services into the EMEA regions at a very low cost of entry. EMEA Gateway is based in Bracknell, Berkshire, in the UK. For more information, please go to http://www.emea-gateway.com