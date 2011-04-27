Silhouette FX Presents: Master Rotoscoping with Silhouette

Master VFX artist Ben Brownlee takes users through the essential ins and outs of Rotoscoping in brand new video training course from Silhouette FX

Los Angeles, CA – April 27, 2010 – SilhouetteFX, LLC is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its brand new training, Master Rotoscoping with Silhouette, presented by VFX artist Ben Brownlee. This Curious Turtle original course takes users through seven-hours of quality video training, in pinsharp 1080P HD, including the best strategies for analyzing any shot and creating perfect mattes and masks with Silhouette. Ben Brownlee takes users through the ins and outs of the intelligently designed post-production tool, Silhouette, and its full range of tools for creating sophisticated animated mattes using BSpline, Bézier or X-Spline shapes. Silhouette’s easy-to-use tools, such as variable edge softness on a point-by-point basis and realistic motion blur for creating complicated shape animations, and integrated motion tracking makes the normally tedious task of rotoscoping a breeze.

Available NOW for Instant Download

Mastering Rotoscoping with Silhouette is available now for instant download and includes all video footage and project files, so users can practice and hone rotoscoping skills on their own. All tutorials are fully edited and jam-packed with information. Unobtrusive highlights guide audiences to the important areas of the screen, never losing track of the presenter’s mouse. Silhouette was chosen for this training course because of its unique balance of roto and visual effects toolsets. Apart from the thirteen tutorials, users will also receive the video material to work along with, as well as all Silhouette project files. Exercises include:

• Golden Threads of Roto

• Getting Started – Part One

• Getting Started – Part Two

• Strategies for Multiple Object Roto

• Speeding Roto by Tracking

• Articulated Motion

• Planar Tracking

• Spinning and Occlusion

• Keying

• Dealing with Motion Blur

• Paint & FX

• Getting Data in and Out

• Shot Breakdowns and Analysis

Pricing and Purchase Information

Mastering Rotoscoping with Silhouette is available via the Silhouette FX, LLC website (http://www.silhouettefx.com/buy/home.php?cat=20) for US $95.00. A DVD version of the training is also available via the Curious Turtle website (http://www.curiousturtle.com/index.php?option=com_ixxocart&Itemid=87&p=product&id=43&parent=2). For more information on the new training and Silhouette FX, LLC please visit: http://www.silhouettefx.com/.

About Ben Brownlee

Ben Brownlee is a VFX artist, digital media specialist and instructor with 11 years of production experience across a number of disciplines. Ben gives high profile demos and theater presentations for Media 100 and Apple world wide and has recently completed various training courses for broadcasters and post-houses including "Creative Color Grading with Apple Color", "Rock Steady: Successful Motion Tracking in Mocha & After Effects", "Tracked: Art of Motion Tracking in Mocha for Final Cut", "Cut and Shut: Paint & Roto Power Techniques in Mocha and mochaShape", plus many others.

About Silhouette FX, LLC

Our understanding of visual effects allows us to design productive and highly specialized software. Our products stand up to the rigors of production and are the culmination of many years of experience. Add an Academy Award for Scientific and Technical Achievement, 3 Emmy Awards, and experience in creating visual effects for hundreds of feature films, commercials, and television shows and you have a combination that can't be beat.

