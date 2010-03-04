Cable Industry Veteran, Chris Bowick, Joins Inlet Technologies’ Board of Directors

Inlet Technologies, the leader in innovative solutions for digital media preparation, announced today that media industry veteran Chris Bowick has joined its Board of Directors to provide insight and counsel on Inlet’s strategy and operations. Bowick brings three decades of cable, broadcasting, and telecommunications experience to the fast-growing digital media company, recognized for its first-to-market innovations and industry-leading customers.

Bowick, currently president of The Bowick Group, LLC, retired as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer of Cox Communications in June 2009. While at Cox, Chris spent 11 years leading strategic technology development, day-to-day technical operations, and the development and deployment of technology solutions for the company’s video, voice, high speed data, and wireless products.

“Chris is very well recognized and respected in this industry, and it truly is an honor to have him join our Board of Directors. Inlet had an amazing year in 2009, and we think Chris’s experience and insights will be invaluable in positioning the company for continued exponential growth and success,” said Donald Bossi, Chairman and CEO, Inlet Technologies.

“I am very pleased to join Inlet’s Board of Directors,” said Chris Bowick. “In many ways, Inlet is truly redefining the video experience. For example, through leadership in adaptive bitrate technologies, Inlet is enabling the convergence of professional quality video to broadband, mobile, and set-top box environments. I am excited to be part of the team making this happen.”

Prior to Cox, Bowick’s career included leadership roles at Jones Intercable, Inc., Scientific Atlanta and Rockwell International. He is a published author of two technical reference books: “RF Circuit Design” and “Introduction to Satellite TV.” Chris is also an active member, and past Board Member, of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers and past Chairman of CableLabs’ Technical Advisory Committee.

Bowick’s addition to Inlet’s board follows on the heels of a record year in 2009 with 140% growth over 2008, 150 new customers, and unprecedented demand for its streaming and digital media solutions. See the January 11th press release for more details.

About Inlet Technologies

Inlet Technologies is redefining the online video experience with innovative solutions for media preparation that combine striking video quality with surprising simplicity and reliability, enabling content owners to expand their audience and realize greater value from their content. Industry leaders such as Major League Baseball, Microsoft, Yahoo!, France Télévisions and Home Shopping Network rely on Inlet for easy implementation, technical prowess and enterprise scale for their mission critical operations. For more information, please visit www.inlethd.com. Follow us on Twitter at InletTech.