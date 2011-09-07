Christie Introduces LHD700 and LX1200 LCD Projectors at IBC

Christie is pleased to announce the addition of the 12,000 lumen Christie LX1200 and the high definition 1080p Christie LHD700 projector to its LCD line-up. The successor to the popular Christie LX1000, the Christie LX1200 is suitable for rental staging applications, boardrooms, high education facilities and houses of worship. Featuring XGA (1024 x 768) resolution, the Christie LX1200 fills the market need for a high brightness, low cost projector providing radiant imagery and finer contrast.

Brighter and more advanced than its predecessor, the Christie LX1200 utilizes the 4DColor technology that incorporates a fourth (yellow) LCD panel, delivering vibrant colors to presentations. The LX1200 also features a mechanical light shutter to block light when required, inorganic LCD panels for long life expectancy and increased performance levels, and top loading lamps for quick and easy replacement.

"The Christie LX1200 is a high brightness, 2-lamp system at 12,000 lumens that is more compact than other projectors in this lumen category. The LX1200 has one of the broadest ranges of lens options, allowing flexibility of placement in even the most challenging venues," said Frank Anzures, product manager, Business Products. "And with Christie's 4DColor technology, customers will experience vivid, dynamic colors that are unavailable with standard LCD panels."

With optional input slots, the Christie LX1200 also supports additional video signals including HD-SDI, or a network input card for control and asset management.

"Customers and integrators benefit from this feature because it allows them to connect additional input sources without having to buy extra equipment - they can simply add input cards to accept video and data signals; and end users can ensure the projector meets future video and data source equipment needs," added Anzures.

Christie LHD700 Features Crestron RoomView and AMX Device Discovery Technology

The new Christie LHD700 is a 7000 lumen full HD 1080p (1920 x 1080) resolution projector utilizing a single lamp and 4DColor(tm) technology that is ideal for auditoriums, corporate boardrooms, government, higher education, houses of worship, and fixed and rental staging requiring native HD content, high resolution data and superior brightness.

"The full HD Christie LHD700 is an LCD product utilizing 7000 lumens of brightness in a 1-lamp projector," said Anzures. "It provides our customers another choice in the 7000 lumen range."

Its AutoFilter cartridge system monitors airflow for up to 10,000 hours while its extended lamp life minimizes downtime. With optional input slots, the Christie LHD700 supports additional video signals including HD-SDI, or a network input card for control and asset management.

"Customers can present their content exactly as it is intended to be seen. And with Crestron's RoomView and AMX Device Discovery feature, it is more integrator-friendly, removing the need to program from scratch," Anzures concluded. "In this inorganic LCD product class, the Christie LHD700 offers the most portable and brightest 1-lamp projector available."

Both the Christie LX1200 and Christie LHD700 come with a three-year warranty and ship in the fourth quarter of 2011.