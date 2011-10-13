Sencore TelcoTV 2011 Preview

TelcoTV 2011

Sencore at TelcoTV 2011:

Sencore will be showcasing a variety of solutions for over-the-top (OTT) IP video transport and delivery designed specifically for cable headends, satellite, and telco IP networks. Sencore products allow for the management and distribution of video assets -- including consistent, reliable monitoring of all audio, video, and data services -- while enabling operators to maintain a high Quality of Service (QoS) for their IP video customers. At the company's TelcoTV booth, 539, Sencore will also demonstrate OTT monitoring features for the company's VideoBRIDGE 1GbE probes which further enhance monitoring capabilities for HTTP live streaming (HLS) and Microsoft Smooth Streaming in both the headend and in the field.

Sencore Monitoring, Measurement, and Analysis Tools at TelcoTV 2011:

The Sencore VideoBRIDGE family monitors transport packets on IP, ASI, and RF interfaces for continuous quality assurance of streaming media in a variety of compression schemes, including MPEG-2 and MPEG-4.

New! VB330 10GbE Dual Port Probe

On display at TelcoTV 2011 will be the VB330 Dual Port Probes which now add 10GbE monitoring capabilities to the system's existing 1GbE offering. This new feature expands monitoring reach into the core 10GbE backbone network for a complete system view.

New! Network Diagram for VideoBRIDGE Controller

Sencore will unveil a new Network Diagram option for the VideoBRIDGE Controller (VBC), a server application that offers central control and management of VideoBRIDGE devices such as the VB100 and VB200 series of broadcast and telco IP probes. Designed to simplify system monitoring from the NOC, the new Network Diagram feature allows users to create an operator-friendly view of their network with Visio objects and connect these to real probe alarms.

New! microVB Traffic Monitoring Option

Sencore will also demonstrate a new Traffic Monitoring Option (TMO) for its microVB home network monitoring probe, designed to provide monitoring and analysis of every packet received at the customer premises in any IP-based infrastructure. Additionally, the microVB can now differentiate between various OTT services and streams to diagnose service-affecting problems over the last mile and in the subscriber's home network.

Additional Sencore Products on Display at TelcoTV 2011:

TXS 3453 Transcoder

The TXS 3453 transcoder delivers multiple channels of best-in-class, high-performance, reliable transcoding and transrating in a high-density 1RU chassis. With configurable transcoding engines and a versatile multichannel input/output architecture, the TXS 3453 can perform MPEG2 to H.264 and H.264 to MPEG2 SD and HD transcoding -- as well as transrating of MPEG2 or H.264 streams -- with superb video quality. Key features include an extremely efficient compression engine supporting H.264 and MPEG2 codecs with user-selectable advanced video pre-filters and encoding settings and MPEGoIP and ASI input and output support.

SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 Modulator

The SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 modulator offers unprecedented efficiency, flexibility, and reliability for all types of satellite digital video delivery applications. The modulator's intuitive user and remote interfaces ensure fast setup and effortless system integration, including both ASI and IP inputs standard. A rich mix of built-in and optional features ensures the operator has the needed functionality and ability to access advanced modes when required. The SMD 989 platform supports 6-input VCM multistream without the need for external stream "aggregators," and offers advanced S2 modes such as 8PSK, 16APSK, and 32APSK that optimize transponder use and minimize operating expense.

IRD 3000 Series Integrated Receivers/Decoders

The IRD 3000 series of integrated receivers/decoders (IRD) are cost-effective solutions for decoding video services on IP, satellite, and ASI networks for terrestrial, satellite, cable, and IPTV broadcast environments. Sencore's IRD line is designed to support SD applications, allowing operations to leverage their existing SD infrastructures while ensuring an easy software upgrade to HD for future expansion. The IRD 3000 family supports satellite, MPEGoIP, and ASI inputs, and SDI and composite outputs come standard with BISS and DVB-CI-based decryption.

MRD 3187B Receiver/Decoder

At TelcoTV 2011, Sencore will also display the new PID and service filtering features for the MRD 3187B receiver/decoder, which is ideal for IP turn-around applications. The device's modularity allows the user to adapt the product to almost any monitoring, decoding, or retransmission application. Other important features include genlock and an automatic primary/backup failover; DVB-Common Interface for conditional access; multiservice descrambling; and advanced DVB-S2 capabilities such as 16/32 ASPK demodulation and multistream VCM input support.

Company Quote: "TelcoTV 2011 is the ideal forum to showcase Sencore's latest solutions, designed to handle today's IP content delivery, management, and distribution requirements. In addition, our range of test, measurement, and system analysis products ensure that telcos, cable providers, and satellite operators have the right tools for consistent quality assurance and 24/7 monitoring," said Thomas Stingley, executive vice president, sales and marketing at Sencore.

Company Overview

Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of high-quality signal transmission solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and telecommunications markets. The company's world-class portfolio includes video delivery products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment, all designed to support system interoperability and backed by best-in-class customer support. Sencore products meet the rapidly changing needs of modern media by ensuring the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore is available at www.sencore.com.

