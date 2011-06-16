FotoMagico Makes A Stylish Transition To Version 3.8

Flash, Blind, Pixelate, Fade, and Flip through your slideshows with brand new transitions in version 3.8; under-the-hood improvements result in better performance and audio playback for creating stunning slideshows on your Mac

Puchheim, Germany –Boinx Software presents digital photographers and videographers with brand new transitions in FotoMagico 3.8, the company’s latest update to its unique slideshow presentation tool for Mac OS X. Version 3.8 is all about the transition; FotoMagico slideshows flow smoother than ever before with the new transitions Blinds, Flash, Pixelate, and Broken TV, and enhanced options for the existing favorites Fade and Flip. “By very popular request, the focus of FotoMagico 3.8 was definitely to provide our users with more transitions,” comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “Transitions are a great way to enhance and play up the mood, look and feeling you want your slideshows to achieve if they are executed well. We also did not forget to work on performance and stability which are essential to every creative process.”

Boinx engineers also went under-the-hood in version 3.8 to tune-up the software’s performance and audio playback for a more streamlined and efficient workflow. In accord with the iPhone and iPad’s support for HD movies, Boinx added an HD 720p format option to FotoMagico’s iPhone sharing plug-in, allowing users to display their HD movies on a HDTV with the appropriate connector cables. In addition, the FotoMagico export progress is now visible in the Dock icon so that users can send the app to the background and work in a different app in the foreground while not losing sight of the export progress.

About FotoMagico

FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards including “Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner-Up 2008 and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner-Up 2006”, is a unique storytelling tool for digital photographers and video editors. The gold standard for animating still images, FotoMagico produces pristine-quality slideshows that captivate both professional and home audiences alike. FotoMagico allows you to create customized slideshows, mixing photos with movies and audio, for a storytelling effect like none other. Available for use in the home, classroom or professional realm, FotoMagico brings your photos to life and ensures your audiences will never fall asleep again.

Availability and Pricing

FotoMagico 3.8 Pro for the Mac is available today for $139.99 USD. A multi-license package is also available for $269 USD. For all purchase options, see boinx.com/fotomagico/buy.

The update to FotoMagico 3.8 is free of charge for existing FotoMagico 3.x owners at their current license levels. A built-in assistant will guide users through the process of acquiring the proper license. Existing FotoMagico 2.x owners at their current license levels can upgrade to FotoMagico 3.8 Pro for $89 USD. For all update and upgrade options, see www.boinx.com/fotomagico/upgrade and www.boinx.com/fotomagico/homevspro.

Commercial multi-user license discounts are available upon request.

For more information on FotoMagico or to download the product visit: http://www.boinx.com/download/#fotomagico.

To download FotoMagico artwork, please visit: http://boinx.com/press/media/.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. You Gotta See This! is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages. LightLoupe, Boinx’s first iPad application, provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of the technical quality of their photos and VGA connection capabilities for viewing photos on the big screen.

