Electrosonic’s AV Expertise Showcased In Two Thea Award-Winning Projects

Electrosonic is proud to have participated once again in several projects that have captured Thea Awards for Outstanding Achievement presented by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA). Electrosonic, an international audio-visual company, played a key role in both "Star Tours: The Adventures Continue" at Disneyland (cited in the Attraction Refresh category) and "Crane Dance" at Resorts World Sentosa (named in the Show Spectacular category).

Winners of the 18th annual Thea Awards were announced November 15 at the IAAPA trade show in Orlando; the awards will be presented March 17, 2012 at a gala ceremony at the Disneyland Hotel at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

The Thea Awards recognize and honor excellence in creating outstanding visitor experiences, attractions, exhibits and places. TEA is the only international non-profit association representing the world's leading creators, developers, designers and producers of compelling content for these venues.

Electrosonic has worked consistently with Disney on many of their projects around the world. Working closely with design engineers at Walt Disney Imagineering in Burbank, Electrosonic played a pivotal role as systems integrator on the revamped "Star Tours: The Adventures Continue" project, providing fabrication, installation and termination of the low-voltage AV, FX and show control systems. Steve Calver was Electrosonic's project manager and Les Hill the systems sales consultant.

The Thea Awards nominating committee noted that "Star Tours: The Adventures Continue" is a hit with the extremely loyal "Star Wars" fan base, which was first drawn to the film-based analog version of the simulator ride when it debuted in 1987. Today, "Star Tours: The Adventures Continue" features new 3D digital media systems for a breakthrough experience with a unique branching story structure offering multiple destinations and characters. "This non-traditional storytelling device evokes curiosity by providing 54 potential show experiences," the committee said. "Image capture systems are used to integrate riders into the varied story branches. All of this is fed into multiple motion programs designed for each random sequence, creating a multiplicity of kinetics for the 54 distinct profiles and unique real-time guest integrations."

In addition to systems engineering, installation and commissioning, Electrosonic also provides creative technical Design Consulting services to help clients realize their creative vision. For the "Crane Dance" show at Resorts World Sentosa, Electrosonic served as the technical design consultant working directly with creative show designer Jeremy Railton at Entertainment Design Corporation (EDC). Leading the creative and technical design process for EDC was Mark Thomas of On Track Themes whom Electrosonic has worked with for many years on multiple themed entertainment projects around the world.

Steve Coe, one of Electrosonic's senior design consultants, designed and specified the elaborate Renkus-Heinz audio system, Coolux Pandoras Box video playback system and Medialon show control for this attraction. "This unique application for technology required an out-of-the-box approach to a system design," says Coe. "There are many technical challenges with this type of attraction and using the right tool for the right job is crtical."

Billed as the largest animatronic attraction in the world, "Crane Dance" is a 10-minute public performance piece staged daily on the WaterFront. It features a pair of huge mechanical cranes whose courtship and budding love for each other transform them into real birds. The attraction combines groundbreaking audio and visual technologies with amazing light and water effects. Each hydraulically-powered mechanical crane weighs 80 tons and operates in six axes of movement.

Electrosonic's Linda Danet also worked closely with the entire team as systems sales consultant.

