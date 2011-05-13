Myers' Team Contributes to a Successful PBS Technical Conference

Northampton, MA (May 12, 2011) – Key staff members from Myers Information Systems – a leading developer of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software – participated as panelists and presenters for several informative sessions at the Public Broadcasting Service's Technical Conference (TechCon). The annual gathering, held in conjunction with the National Association of Broadcasters Convention in Las Vegas, brought together senior engineering and operations management from PBS affiliates in all 50 states, plus Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. "The Myers' team has been an integral member of the PBS community for many years," said John McCoskey, chief technical officer of PBS. "Their sponsorship and participation as session presenters and panel members helped insure the success of our recent conference."

President and CEO Crist Myers, along with CTO Tracy Carter, COO Lloyd Ortman, and director of software development Eugene Diana hosted a two hour "Do You Have a Question for the ProTrack Team?" session on the conference's opening day. With the majority of PBS stations using Myers' ProTrack software to manage their TV and/or Radio broadcast operations, the seminar drew more than 50 attendees. The next day, Diana and Nancy Carter, Myers' director of marketing & customer relations, participated in an experts' panel: "Meeting the Challenges of a File-Based Workflow." The pair discussed ways of establishing a collaborative, rules-based environment with seamless information sharing.

"We were proud to be a silver sponsor of PBS TechCon once again – it supports the educational and professional development needs of station staff, while giving them an opportunity to network with colleagues and explore the impact of new technologies on the ever-changing broadcast landscape," said Crist Myers.

ProTrack TV, and its companion Radio version, the company's flagship suites, are comprehensive scheduling and business management systems for single, multichannel and multi-station facilities. ProTrack TV is actively used by more than 215 media outlets, supporting more than 1,300 channels, and offers a high-level of structure and scalability, without sacrificing flexibility, for today's rapidly evolving media environments.

Myers Information Systems, Inc. has been developing broadcast management software since 1989. The Company provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers designed to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com

