Gepco® International Announces Addition of Two-Channel Heavy-Duty Tactical Cat 5e Cable at AES 2011

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, OCTOBER 21, 2011 — Gepco International (AES Booth #838), an industry-leading brand in professional audio and video interconnect products, is pleased to announce the addition of CTS2504HDX to the Gepco® Brand CT504HD Series of Heavy-Duty Tactical Category 5e Cables at the Audio Engineering Society Show (AES) October 21-23, 2011. An ideal solution for applications that require multiple or redundant channels of Cat 5e cables in remote production or staging applications, the CTS2504HDX 2-channel snake consists of two elements of Gepco’s CT504HDX heavy-duty tactical Cat 5e cable under an overall rugged TPE jacket for exceptional durability and flexibility.

The CT504HD series was created to meet the increased demand of audio/video professionals who require a rugged, reliable, portable and flexible cable solution. Typically, the electrical performance and bandwidth of conventional Cat 5 cable is degraded through physical damage when used in portable applications. The unique double-jacket construction of the CT504HD series eliminates this issue. While the inner jacket maintains the proper physical spacing between pairs to achieve ISO/IEC or TIA/EIA Cat 5e specifications, the durable TPE outer jacket protects the cable from physical damage or abuse.

In addition to the new CTS2504HDX, the CT504HD series of heavy-duty Cat 5e cables includes three other types. The original CT504HD has 24 AWG stranded conductors for exceptional flexibility, while the CT504HDX features 24 AWG solid conductors for lower attenuation that allows for the full, recommended TIA distances for Cat 5e network cable. With the same basic construction as the new CTS2504HDX, the CTS4504HDX is a 4-channel snake consisting of four elements of CT504HDX under an overall rugged TPE jacket.

Heavy-duty Tactical Category 5e Assemblies provide a pre-terminated cabling solution for hostile environments. The CT504HD, CT504HDX and each element of the CTS2504HDX and CTS4504HDX can be terminated with either standard Cat 5 RJ45 connectors or ruggedized Neutrik® etherCON® connectors.

“The concern among Cat 5e cable users in the professional audio/video industry has been that it isn’t durable enough to handle the traditional wear and tear associated with the workload,” said Joe Zajac, Market Development Manager for Gepco® Brand Products. “Our CT504HD series was designed specifically to meet the needs of portable applications and provides the answer to professionals who are looking for a Cat 5e solution in remote environments.”

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. In August 2009, Gepco International was acquired by General Cable. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories.