Utah Scientific First to Employ Innovative New Switching Technology in a Video Router

SALT LAKE CITY -- Oct. 26, 2010 -- Utah Scientific, a leading provider of digital and HDTV routing switchers for media enterprises of all kinds, today announced that it is the first manufacturer in the world to deploy innovative new high-performance switching from Mindspeed Technologies Inc. in a video router. Currently, the company's top-of-the-line UTAH-400 288R video router is shipping with the Mindspeed(R) M21170 crosspoint switch at its core.

The Mindspeed M21170 is a single part that replaces the four interconnected 144x144 crosspoint chips that were previously required to create a 288x288 matrix. Use of the M21170 enables Utah Scientific to simplify router design, resulting in a system that uses less power, generates less heat, and operates more reliably.

"At Utah Scientific, we leverage the best advanced technology to give our customers the best products for the job," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "Like Utah Scientific, Mindspeed Technologies is a technology leader, a pioneer in the development of highly advanced crosspoint switches. With the Mindspeed crosspoint switch inside it, our UTAH-400 288R becomes even more efficient in its usage of power and rack space. In short, our use of the Mindspeed M21170 enables us to give our customers more bang for their router buck."

Able to expand seamlessly from 8x8 to 1152x1152 and beyond, the UTAH-400 series of routers was designed to address the growing requirement for large switching systems. Features include a wide selection of frame sizes for all signal types; a full range of I/O options including 3Gbps, analog, and fiber; optional crosspoint redundancy in all matrix sizes; redundant power supplies and controller cards; and signal-presence detection.

# # #

About Mindspeed Technologies Mindspeed Technologies Inc., designs, develops, and sells semiconductor solutions for communications applications in the wireline and wireless network infrastructure, which includes today's separate but interrelated and converging enterprise, broadband access, metropolitan, and wide area networks. Mindspeed products are classified into three focused product families: communications convergence processing, high-performance analog, and wide area networking communications. Mindspeed products are sold to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for use in a variety of network infrastructure equipment, including voice and media gateways, high-speed routers, switches, access multiplexers, cross-connect systems, add-drop multiplexers, digital loop carrier equipment, IP private branch exchanges (PBXs), optical modules, broadcast video systems, and wireless basestation equipment. More information is available at www.mindspeed.com.

About Utah Scientific Inc. Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in analog, digital, and HDTV routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software. For more than 30 years, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized, again in 2009, by Frost & Sullivan with its Customer Service Leadership Award and demonstrated by the industry's first no-fee 10-year warranty. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

ENDS