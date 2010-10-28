For Immediate Release

PHOTOBOX PREPS FOR ITS IPAD DEBUT: CAPTURE THE ESSENCE OF YOUR IMAGES FOR FREE

Latest concoction to roll out of Boinx Labs lets you analyze the technical quality of your photos on your iPad; view your shots on the big screen with PhotoBox’s VGA connection capabilities

Puchheim, Germany – October 28, 2010 – Boinx Software, a multi-award winning developer of cool software for the Mac and iOS devices including the iPhone®, iPad™ and iPod®, is pleased to introduce its latest creation for digital photographers and photo enthusiasts – the PhotoBox iPad application. Designed as a tool for photographers on-the-go, PhotoBox analyzes the technical quality of photos imported from camera to iPad via the iPad Camera Connection Kit. The first of its kind, this breakthrough app provides photographers with an on-the-spot analysis of images in terms of exposure, focus, color, and overall look and composition. Post-shoot, photographers can connect their iPads to a VGA projector to show their photos on the big screen for a deeper analysis and critique. With a long history of developing image applications the Boinx team is taking a different path by offering its users the first version FREE. Working closely with early adopters on evolving its functionality, Boinx is developing PhotoBox into a photo app unlike any other.

“It is our goal that Boinx users will come to think of PhotoBox as their own personal photography assistant,“ comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “We have an exciting vision for PhotoBox and view the initial release as a springboard for early adopters to help define the tool. The feedback we can receive from professional photographers in the field will be invaluable – helping not only our team produce a higher-quality product, but also in the end helping photographers produce that perfect image. Our team is equipped with extensive experience in producing fantastic image applications, thus we have an arsenal of ideas up our sleeves to make PhotoBox truly shine. We look forward to working with our customers to turn PhotoBox into the ultimate photographer’s assistant.”

Early Adopters: Help Mold PhotoBox into a Picture-Perfect App

The initial, free download provides photographers with an in-depth and invaluable on-the-spot analysis of each captured photograph, ensuring they leave their assignments or shoots satisfied with their images. PhotoBox serves as a guide to help adjust photographic elements on location, such as lighting, exposure and focus, while histograms show the tonal distribution across your image. The app will not only save photographers hours of precious time sifting through images in the studio post-shoot, but also the cost of repeated setup and travel to attain usable images. Breidenbach further comments, “Professional photographers, to photo enthusiasts, and everyone in between, will benefit from PhotoBox’s extraordinary ability to produce an on-the-spot analysis of each and every captured photograph, ensuring they have captured the perfect shot.”

Analyze Your Shots on the Big Screen

PhotoBox comes complete with the capability to connect a VGA projector to your iPad for deeper analysis of image quality on the big screen. Different from a slideshow presentation of your images, where you have to wait for the image to appear and are only granted sequential access, PhotoBox allows you to simply tap on the image you’d like to view and it will appear instantly on the screen. The pan and zoom feature also translates to the big screen, in order for photographers to focus in on and dissect very specific image details. With PhotoBox and a VGA projector, your photos can truly be “larger than life.”

PhotoBox Tips and Tricks:

• Enable masks for an in-depth view of dark and light areas.

• Tap to select an image and get the color and luminance histogram.

• Double tap to zoom in on an image.

• Use the buttons in the button bar to turn on the over and under exposure detection tool.

• PhotoBox allows users to view images in any orientation; in landscape mode, the RGB channel histograms can be combined and expanded into one with a simple two-finger pinch/zoom.

• While in View mode, a double finger tap and hold will zoom to 100%, giving users the ability to glance around the photo and immediately zoom out again after releasing both fingers.

• Attach a VGA projector using the VGA out cable to show your photos on the big screen. Pan and zoom while connected to the projector for an “in your face” view of image details.

To learn more about PhotoBox please visit www.boinx.com/photobox/.

Availability and Pricing:

PhotoBox is available today as a FREE download at http://itunes.com/apps/photobox.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning animation, video production and photography software for the Mac platform and iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and iPod. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is a revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos. “You Gotta See This!” is Boinx’s very first iPhone 4 app that works off of 4th generation gyroscope technology to create amazing 360-degree photo collages.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

Press Contacts

Zazil Media Group

Cara Zambri

cara@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) +1 617.817.6559

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) cara.zambri

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(cell) +1 617.817.6595

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) janicedolan