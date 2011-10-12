Litepanels unveils Hilio high-output line

Litepanels introduced its new Hilio high-output LED light, which answers the need for an LED soft light capable of throwing illumination more than 25ft, at IBC2011.

The new high-output fixture provides the advantages of Litepanel’s proprietary LED technology, while remaining energy efficient. Hilio draws a 125W, yet provides the luminance output of a 1000W conventional tungsten or 650W HMI.

Using either the manual on-fixture dial or remote DMX control, Hilio can be dimmed from 100 percent to zero without noticeable shift in color temperature. With no downtime required for re-strike, cool running Hilio is well suited as a replacement for HMI fixtures in-studio or on-location.

The Hilio weighs just 13lbs and measures 10in x 14in x 4in. The fixture features an integrated, infinitely adjustable gimbal mount and yoke.