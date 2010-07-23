BOINX SOFTWARE SAYS: “YOU GOTTA SEE THIS!”

Share your experiences in a stunning new way; Creative software engineers work with ground-breaking iPhone 4 technology to create extraordinary photo collages

Puchheim, Germany – July 23, 2010 – Boinx Software, a multi-award winning software developer for the Mac platform, announces the release of its highly anticipated “You Gotta See This!” App, designed exclusively for the iPhone 4. Working off newly enhanced iPhone 4 technology, “You Gotta See This!” allows users to record their surroundings in a virtually arbitrary motion, and subsequently see each captured image come together in unique fashion to form visually spectacular photo compilations. From a roaring crowd at your favorite rock concert, to cascading mountaintop views, “You Gotta See This!” captures your surroundings on all different plains and rotations in 3D space, and quickly assembles snapshots into brilliantly artistic collages in the palm of your hand.

“With the new iPhone 4 App from Boinx, people all over the world will be telling their friends, ‘You Gotta See This!’ Brilliant new iPhone 4 capabilities paired with innovative Boinx Software technology allows users to capture their surroundings and share everyday experiences with friends in a unique new way… never before possible with any other consumer camera,” comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “Our new App allows iPhone 4 users to quickly and easily capture their surroundings, and watch brilliant picture assemblages come to life before their very eyes. A huge leap above a standard photo, ‘You Gotta See This!’ depicts 360-degree surroundings in a spectacular manner for an artistically surreal representation of real-world atmospheres. Users can share personal experiences and moments, captured in a most imaginative style, with friends and family via Twitter, Facebook and e-mail. Never again wonder how to accurately share the scenery of a buzzing city atmosphere, an energetic sporting event, or a lively party with your friends. ‘You Gotta See This!’ is truly amazing…you really gotta see it to believe it!”

You Gotta See It to Believe It!

Designed specifically for new iPhone 4 technology, “You Gotta See This!” gives users the ability to choose between the two built-in iPhone 4 cameras, hit record, point, and capture their surroundings in an arbitrary, 3D fashion for eye-catching results. Two significant iPhone 4 features are utilized; the option to use either of the two cameras provided on the phone, and its new gyroscope technology, which determines the camera orientation for recording and positioning each captured image on a flat surface to create dreamlike spatial collages. The images come together to create seemingly abstract and emotionally stimulating visual representations of everyday atmospheres. Choose between six amazing themes, including “Polaroid Stone,” “Light Table Collage,” “Vintage Fabric,” “Magic Light,” “Dark Table Collage,” and “Wall of Tiles,” to give your images an added artistic and personal flair. Once your images are displayed, “You Gotta See This!” allows users to share their collages with friends via Twitter, Facebook or e-mail, or simply save to your iPhone camera roll for later presentation.

Pricing and Availability of “You Gotta See This!”

“You Gotta See This!” is now available for $1.99 at the iPhone App Store. For more information on “You Gotta See This!,” or to download the App, please visit: http://itunes.com/apps/yougottaseethis.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning software for the creative Mac user in animation, movie production and photography. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009,” is a revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for users developing presentations, training or demos.

For more information please visit: http://www.boinx.com.

