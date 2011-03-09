Jünger Audio Introduces New High Performance Audio Processing Products NAB 2011

Dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio will be showing a number of new products at this year’s NAB Convention in Las Vegas (Booth C6742), including an updated version of its best-selling B46 LEVEL MAGIC™ digital dynamics processor and new software to enable broadcasters to log loudness levels.

The stand-alone B46 processor is a professional non destructive normalizer that performs automated levelling of digital audio signals. The unit integrates LEVEL MAGIC, Jünger Audio’s adaptive loudness algorithm which is based on a Multi-Loop dynamic range control principle where slow changes (AGC), fast changes (Transient processing) and Look Ahead peak limiting are handled simultaneously, thus offering level management with exceptionally high audio quality and without coloration, pumping, breathing, distortion or modulation effects.

This easy to use unit remains one of Jünger Audio’s most popular products thanks to its exceptional audio quality and its ‘set and forget’ operation. Now the company has added a web interface that allows users to operate the unit remotely from a host computer. It also has a new front panel design and, of course, it is now compliant with all current loudness recommendations including ATSC, ITU and EBU R128.

Another key new innovation from Jünger Audio is Loudness Logger, a powerful tool that offers customers of C8000 Jünger Audio levelling processors an easy way to monitor the development of the loudness over time. This innovation is critical to all broadcasters who now need to show precisely how their audio levels are performing in order to comply with new legislation on Loudness. Using this new software, broadcasters can monitor in real time or by analyzing previously stored loudness log files. The software, which is an MS Windows application, can be purchased from Jünger Audio on a license basis per PC and is protected by an USB dongle.

Jünger Audio will also be showing its award-winning T*AP TV Audio Processor at this year’s NAB. The device, which is primarily designed for TV playout facilities, provides Loudness control, Upmix and surround sound processing for up to eight channels of audio and if fully compliant with ATSC, ITU and EBU R128 loudness recommendations.

Peter Pörs, managing director of Jünger Audio, says: “When it comes to controlling audio loudness and ensuring that broadcast audio stays within the law, T*AP is the ideal solution for broadcasters. This latest addition to our product range fulfils the quality requirements set by major broadcasters around the world and allows them to maintain loudness consistency in a very easy and cost effective way. Having launched T*AP at last year’s NAB show, has already been installed by broadcasters in Germany and the Netherlands, and will be covering big events like the next European Song Contest.”

T*AP is a wide band 8 channel processor (8x1, 4x2, or 6+2) that focuses on automatic and adaptive loudness control using Jünger Audio’s renowned LEVEL MAGIC™ algorithm. With manual Parametric EQ and an extra compressor, new additional processing possibilities are now available. Using the unique and proprietary Spectral Signature™ technology it also offers dynamic equalisation so that the sound can be ‘coloured’ much more easily than one can achieve with a traditional multi band sound processor. Optional Dolby Decoding and Encoding (D, D+, or Pulse), as well as metadata management, are also provided along with 5.1 Downmix and Jünger Audio’s 5.1 UPMIX circuit, which has been upgraded to deliver greatly improved performance and a range of new settings.

The new processor is capable of handling digital inputs (AES) and, through interface slots, all other usual audio formats including all SDI versions (SD, HD, 3G. It is controllable through front panel and Web based GUI, plus remote control, and GPI – and it comes with a redundant power supply as standard.

Alongside these new innovations, Jünger Audio will show LEVEL MAGIC™ in a complete set-up that offers a fully integrated workflow solution for managing surround sound and Dolby coded 5.1 audio signals in production, ingest and playout. This includes 3G HD/SDI De-embedding/Embedding with VANC, Dolby E resynchronisation with in-built video delay and Dolby Metadata management and/or generation.

Please come and see us at NAB where we will be happy to demonstrate our entire range of new products.

-ends-

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com