User Authentication Added to Popular Web Streaming Video-On-Demand Service

LEIGHTRONIX introduces PEG Central PRO, an advanced version of the popular Web media hosting and streaming video-on-demand service. The “PRO” version allows access to specific video content for authorized viewers only.

PEG Central PRO is an enhanced version of PEG Central, already known for providing custom online video portals for public, educational, and government access television centers. The new PRO version’s restricted media access feature makes the online streaming service ideal for applications where control over private video programming is needed.

PEG Central PRO is ideal for delivering sensitive digital video programming in applications such as medical documentation/training, all levels of government, legal proceedings, and corporate settings for employee review and training. Private content can be delivered with confidence and with the convenience of worldwide communication through the Internet.

Video folders and files are restricted from public view through the administrative interface where access to restricted content is granted on a user-by-user basis. “Unrestricted” videos and folders can be seen by all visitors to the site while private video material is hidden until valid users log into the site, at which point they will have access to the restricted video content assigned to their user accounts.

Each PEG Central PRO site has a custom URL, yourvideoportal.pegcentral.com, and a custom branded user interface. Each site is capable of delivering up to 1,500 viewer hours per month, and has storage for 500 hours of online video resources. PEG Central PRO also comes equipped with video folders and keyword search options that quickly guide online viewers to videos of interest. Web links direct viewers to other online resources associated with the video such as the producer’s Web site, while index points within each video can also link to Internet resources, such as PDF documents.

PEG Central PRO is available for only $299 per month. Customers already utilizing PEG Central can incorporate password authentication into their existing site for an additional $50 a month. Both options are easy to implement and are affordable ways to provide infinite options for maintaining privacy on all or select online hosted video. PEG Central is purchased as an annual subscription. Annual services must be combined with a LEIGHTRONIX broadcasting or encoding system, making communication easy with a streamlined digital media workflow.

About LEIGHTRONIX, INC.

