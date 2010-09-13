DTS AND MANZANITA PARTNER TO INTEGRATE DTS-HD® AUDIO INTO MANZANITA PRODUCTS

Enables Creation Of Broadcast And On-Demand Content With DTS-HD Audio

CALABASAS / POWAY, CA — DTS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSI) and Manzanita Systems, Inc., today announced a collaboration that will bring DTS’ highly regarded multi-channel HD audio format (DTS-HD®) to Manzanita’s popular MPEG multiplexing and analysis solutions. The program will enable Manzanita’s broadcast and post-production customers to add DTS-HD audio into new and existing high definition MPEG2 and H.264 content.

“As highly regarded developers of MPEG multiplexing tools, we are delighted that Manzanita software will soon offer support for DTS-HD audio,” says Brian Towne, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for DTS Inc. “As content delivery services continue to expand and diversify, this integration will ensure that the widest number of operators and service providers can offer consumers the highest quality surround sound experience thanks to DTS-HD audio.”

DTS’ multi-channel audio technologies are increasingly being adopted by broadcasters and online digital delivery and download service providers as they look to offer a differentiated, high quality surround sound experience to consumers.

“Leading production facilities use Manzanita’s comprehensive MPEG-2 multiplexer software to create transport streams for a variety of MPEG broadcast and video-on-demand (VOD) applications,” says Fady Lamaa, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Manzanita Systems, Inc. “We are excited about working with DTS and providing the broadcast industry with the tools necessary to produce these state-of-the-art DTS-HD formats.”

The DTS-HD support will be available to all Manzanita customers in October 2010. The Manzanita multiplexer will accept as input DTS-HD binary data and the .dtshd file format. The Manzanita analyzer will detect the presence of DTS-HD audio in transport streams and can verify the audio settings for compliance with broadcaster specifications.

About DTS, INC.

DTS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSI) is dedicated to making digital entertainment exciting, engaging and effortless by providing state-of-the-art audio technology to hundreds of millions of DTS-licensed consumer electronics products worldwide. From a renowned legacy as a pioneer in multi-channel audio, DTS became a mandatory audio format in the Blu-ray Disc™ standard and is now increasingly deployed in enabling digital delivery of movies and other forms of digital entertainment on a growing array of network-connected consumer devices. DTS technology is in home theaters, car audio systems, PCs, game consoles, DVD players, televisions, digital media players, set-top boxes, smart phones, surround music software and every device capable of playing Blu-ray discs. Founded in 1993, DTS' corporate headquarters are located in Calabasas, California with its licensing operations headquartered in Limerick, Ireland. DTS also has offices in Northern California, Washington, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For further information, please visit www.dts.com. DTS, DTS-HD, the DTS Symbol and DTS + the DTS Symbol are registered trademarks of DTS, Inc., DTS-HD Master Audio and the DTS logos are trademarks of DTS, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. © 2010 DTS, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Manzanita Systems, Inc.

Manzanita Systems is a leading provider of essential MPEG software solutions for digital television, VOD, and digital ad insertion. Renowned for adherence to standards, Manzanita’s transport stream analyzers and multiplexers are indispensable tools that enable service providers, broadcasters, post-production houses, and manufacturers of digital video technologies to produce better MPEG content, workflows, and solutions. The Manzanita products are available as standalone applications and SDKs for offline and real-time applications. Learn more about Manzanita’s proven solutions at http://www.manzanitasystems.com.