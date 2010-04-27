FlashCase, Nevion’s ultra-lightweight frame for outdoor broadcast wins at NAB

~ Flashlink Compact for indoor environments also debuts at NAB ~

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, April 26, 2010 – FlashCase, one of two new enclosure solutions introduced by Nevion (formerly Network/VPG) caused a stir at NAB and brought home an award for technical innovation for the leading video transport solution provider.

“Broadcasters at NAB really responded to the simplicity and versatility, as well as sophisticated feature set of FlashCase,” said Nevion USA president Eugene Keane. “The use of optical fiber, overall versatility, and monitoring and control capabilities, all within a durable yet extremely lightweight frame proved the demand for this product. FlashCase brings a new level of performance and control to exterior housings.”

FlashCase’s durable, ultra-light frame is ideal for outdoor broadcast applications, connecting camera sites to production trucks or other facilities through a simple and lightweight optical fiber connection. Use of optical fiber rather than triax cable increases distance capabilities and eliminates ground current loops while allowing for multiple signals in the same cable, simplifying cabling infrastructure and reducing setup time.

Designed for maximum portability, resistance to the elements and versatility, FlashCase has five Flashlink ports, flexible back plane and fiber options, and full monitoring and control capabilities. This modular unit features low power consumption with no fans to clean or replace and is extremely light. Fully loaded, it weighs less than 11 pounds (about 5 kg).

FlashCase accommodates any Flashlink module, so any system configuration is possible -- enabling embedding, signal processing, format conversion, synchronization, WDM/CWDM/DWDM optical multiplexing and TDM electrical multiplexing. Any audio, video, data or fiber connector can be used through optional customized backplanes for even greater customer flexibility.

Flashlink Compact, a R1U housing for Flashlink E-O and O-E conversion modules, also debuted at NAB 2010. Similar to the larger FlashCase, this light, compact and easy-to-maneuver housing features two Flashlink ports, making it easy to move optical signals over fiber and ideal for use in indoor environments.

FlashCase and Flashlink Compact are part of Nevion’s award-winning Flashlink fiber transport and signal processing system for broadcasters worldwide, featuring the broadest range of 3G-SDI fiber solutions and the lightest-weight 2RU frame on the market. Low power consumption that significantly lowers operational costs and shortens return on investment has been a Flashlink hallmark since the product line’s inception more than a decade ago.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.