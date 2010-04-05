Omneon 2010 NAB Show Product Preview

Omneon at the 2010 NAB Show

At the 2010 NAB Show, Omneon will demonstrate its media storage, processing, and distribution infrastructure for enabling efficient content production workflows and distribution of content across multiple platforms. As the industry looks for ways to cope with the demands for broader distribution of content, Omneon will showcase how its video file-based infrastructure can help content owners and producers create more content using the tools of their choice, streamline workflows, accelerate media processing, and quickly package content for delivery to multiple destinations.

Omneon Products On Display at the 2010 NAB Show

Omneon MediaGrid™ Active Storage System

At the Omneon NAB booth, N5106, an Omneon MediaGrid™ active storage system will be integrated with a high-performance production server to enable fast access to incoming media used in live and near-live broadcast production. Omneon will demonstrate how a single, shared storage resource can be the basis for a best-of-breed production environment, simultaneously supporting production tools from Adobe®, Apple®, Avid®, and EVS. The Omneon MediaGrid also will provide the processing power for Omneon ProXchange™ to repackage edited content for rapid delivery to other media distribution outlets.

Omneon Spectrum™ Media Server System

The Omneon Spectrum™ media server system is the industry's most scalable, reliable, and cost-effective video server platform for multichannel playout, news, sports highlights, and studio production workflows. Extending its leadership position, Omneon will highlight new Spectrum media server components that dramatically expand the system's capability to support today's demanding bandwidth-intensive broadcast environments.

Now shipping, the next-generation Omneon MediaDirector 2200 series for the Spectrum video server system meets the growing demand for additional SD and HD channels, provides more network file access bandwidth, and supports the greater number of edit seats used in fast-paced production environments. The MediaDirector 2200 series significantly extends the Spectrum server by delivering nearly an order-of-magnitude increase in total system bandwidth, enabling many more simultaneous real-time channels and establishing industry-leading IP file access performance.

Omneon MediaDeck™ GX Channel Playout Solution

The Omneon MediaDeck™ system is the foundation for the new MediaDeck GX, an integrated channel-playout solution that combines proven video server playout, world-class graphics, and advanced audio processing, all of which can operate under the control of the user's preferred automation system. Offering rich branding, real-time graphics, and master control functionality, the MediaDeck GX system simplifies workflows and makes it easier and more affordable for broadcasters to launch new services or to make incremental additions to their existing channel lineup.

Omneon ProXplore™

Omneon ProXplore™ is a media clip and metadata management application for the

Omneon platform with multisystem search, content movement, and organization based on physical or user-defined metadata properties. ProXplore provides simple clip processing and management tools via a common Web-based user interface that can be made available throughout the enterprise. Offering a core set of functionality common to almost any media workflow, these off-the-shelf applications enable efficient file-based workflows by simplifying and automating many standard media file operations.

Omneon Media Applications Server (MAS)

Designed specifically to help simplify file-based media workflows, the Omneon Media Application Server enables enterprise-wide visibility and coordinated management of content. Easing the development and deployment of dedicated enterprise media management applications from developer partners and customers, the Media Application Server ensures that stored content across an environment can be easily managed, accessed, and processed from a centralized platform.

Built on standard IT hardware, the Omneon Media Application Server provides an intelligent middleware layer between media content stored across multiple storage systems or video servers and the applications that are used to access that content or perform media processing tasks on content as it moves through its life cycle. Application servers provide proven improved efficiency through centralized administration and configuration, centralized security for controlled access to content, a standardized metadata model, and a common messaging bus. The Omneon Media Application Server is designed specifically to bring these advantages to media organizations, helping to both simplify and optimize complex file-based workflows.

Company Overview:

Omneon Inc. is a leading provider of scalable media server and active storage systems that optimize workflow productivity and on-air reliability for the production, distribution, and management of digital media. Omneon is a pioneer in the use of advanced IT technologies and open systems for broadcast applications, producing a modular and expandable video server architecture in the Omneon Spectrum™ media server. The company's Omneon MediaGrid™ active storage system delivers centralized content storage that is scalable in capacity, bandwidth, and media-processing power. The company has an extensive global presence with customers in more than 50 countries on six continents. Omneon is on the Web at www.omneon.com.

