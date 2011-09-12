GLOBALSTOR TO LAUNCH NEW LCD DISPLAY

Screen Designed for 4K Post Production Announced at IBC 2011

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2011 ─ Globalstor Data Corporation, a premier OEM integrator of high-performance custom workstations and servers as well as a wide range of data storage products for OEM and ODM customers worldwide, announces the October 2011 release of its new GS564KLC10 LCD display for 4K dailies and post production, as well as several other high-resolution applications. The 56-inch monitor offers significant advances in monitor clarity, ideal for graphic environments requiring resolutions of up to 3840 x 2160 pixels.

The new display features an ultra-wide viewing angle (176(H)/176(V) for CR>30), high contrast ratio (1200:1) and high brightness (450 nits). The monitor also boasts an ultra-fast response time (grey to grey averages 6.5 ms), which ensures the fidelity of the moving image.

“With all of the great features found in Globalstor’s new LCD display, it has truly set the industry standard,” says Scott Leif, president of Globalstor. “Yet, this monitor offers even more. Its high-color gamut (NTSC 100%), combined with 8/10 bit display color, delivers the most accurate color reproduction available.”

The display also includes easy to use OSD and RS-232 configurations, allowing the monitor to be quickly integrated into even the most complex environments. Its maximum display mode is 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz and is calibrated for several color temperatures, including 5400K, 6500K, 7500K and 9300K.

“The monitor supports VESA DDC2B and DDC/CI plug-and-play options,” continues Leif. “Other, optional features include a touch panel with up to four sensors (for four simultaneous touches) in addition to an AR/AG protective glass.”

Attached to its stand, the monitor weighs 59 Kg (54 Kg without the stand) and measures 1345 x 866.4 x 152.3 mm. It has received UL:60950/60601 and CE:60950/60601 safety certifications.

With an input voltage of AC100~240V 50/60 Hz, the display’s power consumption is less than 450 W and it consumes roughly 10 W on standby. The monitor also is calibrated for 2.2, 2.4, 2.6, DICOM and user gamma presets and has an operating temperature of zero to 35 degrees Celsius as well as an operating humidity of 30 to 75 percent RH.

About Globalstor Data Corporation

Globalstor Data Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance custom workstations and servers (including but not limited to IG solutions, content distribution systems and NAS), as well as a wide range of data storage products for OEM and ODM customers worldwide. Widely recognized for its value-added services, including systems integration and customer support, Globalstor is an OEM with a full spectrum of hardware and software support offering a broad range of professional solutions. Globalstor serves a worldwide customer base from its U.S. headquarters in Chatsworth, California, with additional offices in Hudson, New Hampshire and Frankfurt, Germany and through a strong foundation of international authorized resellers. For more information regarding Globalstor Data Corporation, visit www.globalstor.com.