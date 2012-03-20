Jampro Antennas to Have Expanded, More Powerful Presence at NAB 2012

ACQUISITION OF ALAN DICK BROADCAST ENHANCES PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND SUPPORT SERVICES WORLDWIDE

Sacramento, CA - Jampro Antennas, Inc. — a world leader in the manufacture and design of radio frequency components and antennas for radio and television transmission — will have a stronger presence at NAB since the US-based manufacturer acquired Alan Dick Broadcast, one of the oldest names in Europe known for broadcast antennas, combiners / filters, towers and broadcast infrastructure services. The larger, more powerful company will show a full complement of best-selling economical and flexible television and radio solutions designed and engineered to address every application in the broadcast industry including DTV, DVB-T, FM and HD Radio solutions.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Jampro JAT-U UHF Super Turnstile Antenna

The radome-enclosed JAT-U UHF Broadband, Band IV/V 470 – 860 MHz antenna can be either top or side mounted on a tower offering a long life of continuous service. Ideal for broadband multi-channel UHF applications, the unit features minimum windloading while providing broadband response. The JAT-U is the perfect answer for applications where either one channel is defined, or multiple channels are combined.

Jampro JUHD Broadband UHF Panel Antenna

The radome-enclosed JUHD Broadband UHF panel antenna is designed as either side-mount or top-mount, and based on a modular design. It can be configured to provide various azimuth and elevation patterns and offers optional beam tilt and null fill to allow maximum coverage. Horizontally polarized, configurations include varying levels of vertical polarization, with results ranging from small amounts of elliptical polarization.

Prostar JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot Antenna

Jampro’s JA/MS-BB Broadband UHF Slot antenna, a part of the legendary Prostar™ line, is an economical alternative to buying, installing and maintaining multiple antennas, it provides a single, compact solution that conserves tower space and minimizes wind loading. Especially designed for multi-channel/combined channel operations in analog-analog, analog-digital or digital-digital TV applications, the JA/MS-BB arrives factory tuned with a ready-to-install, elegant and streamlined design.

RCEC Mask Filter

Jampro’s new 8” RCEC Mask Filter is designed to provide superior mask filter performance at an affordable price and an output power of 5kw. Cross coupling creates steep rejection skirts and the high-Q cavities provide low pass band insertion loss in a compact design.

RCCC-102-FM Constant Impedance FM Bandpass Combiner

Jampro’s RCCC-FM Constant Impedance Combiner features a compact modular design that can be configured to fit into the smallest transmitter rooms and allows an additional frequency to be easily added. These combiners use temperature compensated Bandpass Filters with integrated heat sink tops to keep filters cool and locked on their frequencies. Various models are available for different channel spacing.

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. For additional JAMPRO information, please visit: www.jampro.com.

Jampro contact: Sonia Del Castillo

916-383-1177 • Sonia@jampro.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener • 845-512-8283

harriet@desertmooncomm.com