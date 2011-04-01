NewTek Promotes Chuck Silber to Chief Operating Officer

NewTek, worldwide leader in video and 3D animation products, today announced that Chuck Silber has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. Previously, Silber was the senior vice president of Sales at NewTek. In his new role, Silber will oversee all customer contact departments including Sales, Marketing, Strategic Development, Content Development, and Customer and Support Services.

"NewTek has seen significant growth and profitability over the last three years under Chuck's management of the Sales Department and Channel Partners," said NewTek President and CEO, Jim Plant. "He has more than proven his management expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction, and we look forward to his contributions in his new role."

Prior to NewTek, Silber served as vice president of sales at Avid Technology. He managed their Americas direct and channel sales efforts, as well as their professional services organization.

About NewTek at National Association of Broadcasters Show 2011

NewTek will demonstrate its latest products, including TriCaster(tm) TCXD850, TriCaster TCXD850 CS and TriCaster Virtual Set Editor at Booth #SL4514. In addition, NewTek will give away over $100,000 in prizes during the TriCaster-A-Day Giveaway. NewTek will present the second annual "Broadcast Minds" free event on Tuesday, April 12 at the Renaissance Hotel beginning at 6 p.m. PT. Panelists include Adam Carolla, Leo Laporte, Steve Hellmuth, and Mark Fratto. The event will be moderated by Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen, editor, Streaming Media Magazine. Space is limited and guests are encouraged to sign up at www.newtek.com/nab.

About NewTek

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: MTV, Adam Carolla Show, Leo Laporte's TWiT.TV, ESPN X Games, New York Giants, NBA Development League, St. John's University, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), North American Aerospace Defense Command, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in feature films and television shows, including "Avatar," "TinTin," "Repo Men," "V," "Fringe," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "The Fairly OddParents" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

