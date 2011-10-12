Gepco® International Introduces Two New Hybrid Fiber Camera Cables at CCW 2011

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, OCTOBER 12, 2011 — Gepco International (CCW Booth #1149), an industry-leading brand in professional audio and video interconnect products, is pleased to announce the addition of two new cables to its family of Hybrid Fiber Camera Cables at the Content and Communications World Show (CCW) October 12-13, 2011. Both SMPTE 311M Compliant, these new cables designed for high-definition camera-to-CCU interconnects include the HDC920PEF Direct Burial 9.2mm Hybrid Fiber Cable and the HDC920HDG Heavy-Duty Glossy 9.2mm Hybrid Fiber Cable.

Built for permanent underground installation, the HDC920PEF is a 9.2mm hybrid fiber camera cable with an extra-rugged polyethylene jacket and water blocking tape wrapped around the cable core. This construction is difficult to puncture and protects the core from moisture making it an ideal choice for outdoor events.

The HDC920HDG is a heavy-duty 9.2mm hybrid fiber camera cable with a glossy jacket designed to provide improved durability with a more pleasing cosmetic appearance. Made of black polyurethane, the outer jacket also provides the added benefit of not easily abrading or sticking when run in the field.

In both versions, the HD video signal is transmitted over two single-mode optical fibers to ensure accurate, extended-distance data transmission. To further increase the durability, a special nylon-based polymer with increased tensile strength is used for the fiber coatings, and a 16-gauge steel strength member is cabled at the center of the cable core. The HDC920HDG also features a Kevlar® wrap and PVC jacket over each fiber optic element for even greater strength and protection. The electrical components for both versions consist of four 20-gauge auxiliary conductors and two 24-gauge signal conductors. All copper elements feature polyethylene insulation and are shielded by a dense 95 percent copper braid.

“These new hybrid fiber cables were designed based on feedback from customers, and their addition to our family of camera cables is another example of Gepco’s continued commitment to fulfilling the varied needs of the HDTV broadcast market,” said Joe Zajac, Market Development Manager for Gepco® Brand products.

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. In August 2009, Gepco International was acquired by General Cable. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories.