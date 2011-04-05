New-Tek Broadcast Joins Jünger Audio’s Distribution Network

As part of a re-organisation of its distribution network, dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio has appointed New-Tek Broadcast to handle its entire product range in Bulgaria.

Based in Sofia, New-Tek Broadcast is a division of the New-Tek Ltd Group, which was established more than 30 years ago to provide high-end sales and distribution services to customers in the broadcast and post production industries. Alongside Jünger Audio, New-Tek Broadcast also distributes products for companies such as Harris and Tektronix.

Yavor Yanakiev, general manager of New-Tek Broadcast, says: “We are delighted to be working with Jünger Audio in Bulgaria. Adding the brand to our existing portfolio enables us to provide our customers with a range of products that meet their requirements, especially for loudness control solutions. Bulgaria is a small country and at present it is only the major TV stations that are investing money in loudness control. However, smaller TV stations also know they need to address this issue and we believe that Jünger Audio’s range will give them the tools they need, at the right price.”

Marc Judor, International Sales and Marketing Manager at Jünger Audio, adds: “With Loudness processing becoming such a crucial issue throughout the world, it was important for us to intensify our geographical deployments in Eastern Europe. During 2010, New-Tek Broadcast started investigating market potential for Jünger Audio products in Bulgaria. This proved positive and indicated that there was demand from the local market to combine reliable loudness products with a reliable partner. This has now led to our collaboration, which we believe will be highly successful.”

Under the terms of the new arrangement, New-Tek Broadcast will distribute Jünger Audio’s entire product range, including its groundbreaking LEVEL MAGIC™ Loudness control solution, which has been adopted as a stand-alone solution by broadcasters such as Discovery Channel, MediaCorp, Canal +, Astro and RTL.

LEVEL MAGIC™ is a sophisticated adaptive level control algorithm that is designed to adjust the level from any source at any time, with no pumping, breathing or distortion. It is based on a simultaneous combination of an AGC, a Transient Processor for fast changes and a “look ahead” Peak Limiter for continuous unattended control of any programme material, regardless of its original source. Capable of using any kind of I/O (Analogue and Digital) sources, as well as SDI, HD/SDI, Dolby 5.1 and all its related metadata, LEVEL MAGIC is available in a variety of configurations to suit different applications. It can also be configured and remotely controlled via a web interface – and it now complies with ATSC, ITU and EBU R128 loudness recommendations.

Since taking on the brand, New-Tek Broadcast has already sold a number of Jünger Audio units to local broadcaster bTV. The company’s other main customers include Bulgarian National TV and Nova TV.

-ends-

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com