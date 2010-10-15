DK-Technologies Appoints AVW To Handle its Audio and Video Products In Australia

Audio and video metering manufacturer DK-Technologies has appointed AVW as its dealer in Australia.

Established in 1983, AVW has its head office in Auckland, New Zealand but also operates a regional sales and support office in Sydney, Australia. The company is a one stop shop for everything needed in the Audio, Video, Broadcast and Production business areas.

AVW imports and distributes a comprehensive array of equipment covering a wide and varied selection of electronics. Its customer base includes business end users, installers, OEM's and resellers.

The relationship between DK-Technologies and AVW is a long-standing one, as AVW has been supplying DK products to the New Zealand market for many years.

Murray Hunt, director of AVW, says: “The addition of the DK-Technologies product line to the Australian offices provides a greater level of business that enables increased stock holdings of new and demonstration / training equipment as well as spare parts. We are proud to represent an innovative company that is the leader in the market.”

Renowned for its innovative solutions, DK-Technologies offers a range of high quality audio and video monitoring and metering products including the flagship MSD600M++ audio meter and the award winning PT0760M HD/SD Multi-channel Video Waveform Monitor. Recent additions to the company’s range include the new PT0740M, an audio-only version of the versatile PT0760M waveform monitor. This unit, which is aimed at engineers who don’t need a video measurement tool, offers de-embedding from a single HD/SD SDi input and full StarFish™ Surround Sound metering. It is complemented by the new PT0730M, which offers all the audio functions of its big brother but without the video input. These meters all benefit from the full range of PT0760 options, providing analogue and digital inputs and outputs, audio delay and Dolby decoding.

All of the products in DK’s PTO700 Series of waveform monitors can now be equipped with the company’s Loudness software, which complies with both ITU and EBU specifications. The PT0700 series also provides comprehensive logging so that reports can be easily produced to accompany the finished product.

“With loudness measurement and monitoring a difficult issue for the broadcaster to address, the functionality provided by DK’s instruments provides a comprehensive solution well suited to the local conditions,” Murray Hunt adds.

Richard Kelley, sales and marketing director for DK-Technologies, says: “Extending our existing relationship with AVW to cover Australia makes perfect commercial sense as the company already knows and understands our product range and is therefore ideally placed to introduce it to a wider audience. We look forward to developing our sales strategy in this territory and feel confident that many Australian broadcasters and post production companies will welcome improved access to the DK product range.”

Apart from DK-Technologies, AVW also supplies products from Broadcast markets leaders such as IDC, Broadcast Tools, Andrew, IRT, JK Audio, RDL, Telewave and Norsat, as well as the essential day to day glue from Krone, ADC, Belden, Clark, Gepco, Neutrik, TeleDelta.

About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA. www.dk-technologies.com