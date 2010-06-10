DENON® PROFESSIONAL DEBUTS ITS NEW LINE OF SOLID-STATE AUDIO RECORDERS

— Company unveils intuitive, state-of-the-art, digitally-based audio recording solutions for contractors, consultants and system integrators —

ITASCA, IL, June 9, 2010 — Denon® Professional, a leader in digital recording and playback solutions for the fixed installation and education market sectors, debuts its DN-F450R and DN-F650R Solid-state Audio Recorders. The new recorders further emphasize the continued growth of Denon Professional, as well as the company’s commitment to providing consultants and contractors with digitally-based, solid media products that feature no moving parts, with high reliability and maintenance-free operation under the most challenging conditions.

The DN-F450R and DN-F650R Solid-state Audio Players take audio recording to new levels by implementing stable and reliable solid-state media technology as the source medium. Both products are able to record and read MP3 files and uncompressed WAV files to and from SD or SDHC cards (The DN-F650R records to USB drives as well), which utilize technology that is far more stable and reliable in demanding applications than the “spinning” CD. All of the advanced features that have made Denon Professional famous for reliable recording have been implemented in the DN-F450R and DN-F650R. Additionally, many of the company’s professional playback features have been added to the DN-F650R as well. Because of their robust and reliable solid-state media format, the DN-F450R and DN-F650R are ideal for audio recording in a myriad of demanding applications, including the Studio, Broadcast, Houses of Worship, Government, Meeting and Conference Recording.

Housed in a compact 1U-rackspace enclosure, the DN-F650R offers contractors and system integrators a versatile solid-state audio recorder / player at an extremely cost-effective price point. The DN-F650R has RS-232c and USB keyboard control, making it perfect for integrated sound systems. A full host of inputs and outputs from AES/EBU to Balanced XLR in and out allow for its inclusion into nearly every application. Its playback features also include ±12% pitch control, likewise ideal for dance and aerobics/fitness. Additionally, the optional RC-F400 Remote Controller features a large LCD display and enhances the DN-F650’s capability by providing an ergonomically designed, intuitive control unit for instant playback of audio or audio elements (sound effects) via its hot-buttons, making it ideal for live events, radio, television, etc.

Elevated from the standard audio recorder, the DN-F450R is a 1RU, half-rackspace unit designed for cost-effective, reliable recording in any application requiring audio to be documented and stored. The DN-F450R features balanced/unbalanced inputs and is also controllable via RS-232c and GPIO (General Purpose Input/Output), making it perfect for houses of worship, broadcast outfits, conference and meeting recordings or anywhere a reliable audio recording is needed.

“The DN-F450R and DN-F650R represent Denon’s next generation of audio devices,” stated Karl Gustafson, Brand Manager, Denon Professional Products. “These new products were based on direct feedback from contractors and system integrators and provide high-quality, digital audio playback solutions in a 1RU rack format. They are ideal for the fixed installation/sound contracting markets.”