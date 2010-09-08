XV-Tech S.A. “SQUID” Tapeless Workflow Solutions Powered With Matrox DSX Developer Products

Matrox Video Products Group today announced that XV-Tech S.A. has chosen the Matrox DSXSD card, part of the Matrox DSX family of developer products, as the heart of its SQUID tapeless workflow solutions for broadcast and cable television stations. SQUID is a complete family of products integrating news, programming, ad insertion, channel branding, auditing, and playout into a single seamless workflow, depending on customers’ needs. SQUID systems have been installed in Bolivia, Peru, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Uruguay, Nicaragua, Honduras and other countries. In Argentina, XV-Tech S.A. has a 70% share of the video server market including installations at CableVisión, the country’s most important cable operator, with headends in most cities. Matrox DSXSD cards are used in the CableVisión servers for their ability to provide two independent playout channels and the possibility of having a live input feed that can be switched back and forth with recorded video clips. The ability to place graphics and animations over live or recorded video for channel branding is also a key feature.

“We chose the Matrox platform because of the quality and versatility of their products,” said Renzo Imhoff, XV-Tech technical manager. “The robustness of the Matrox software development kit and the versatility of the Matrox hardware cards let us deliver exactly the functionality each of our customers requires.

“Matrox and XV-Tech share the goal of supplying high-quality, yet affordable hardware and software tools to Latin American broadcasters,” said Alberto Cieri, Matrox senior director of sales and marketing. “XV-Tech’s innovative use of our latest enabling technology provides smooth workflow solutions to their customers.”

About Matrox DSX Developer Products

• Modular architecture gives developers the flexibility to meet technical and price targets for broadcast applications including capture/playout servers, streaming servers, clip and still stores, render farms, character generators, graphics/production servers, automation and master control units, multi-layer effects compositors, and nonlinear editing systems

• Multi-channel HD and SD video/audio I/O support from a single card including 3 Gb/s for 1080p

• Extensive native codec support in HD and SD including DV, D10 for IMX, HDV, DVCPRO HD, MPEG-2 4:2:2, MPEG-2 4:2:2:4 YUVA, MPEG HD for XDCAM HD, MPEG HD422 for XDCAM HD422, AVC-Intra for P2, H.264 and Apple ProRes

• Cross platform file format support – MXF, MOV, AVI, MPG, etc.

• Multi-layer onboard HD scaler/compositor

• Professional realtime effects including sub-pixel 2D/3D DVE, color correction, chroma/luma keying, graphics overlay, smooth speed changes, etc.

• Application development support by a team of dedicated, experienced engineers

About XV-Tech S.A

XV-Tech S.A. is a leader in providing workflow solutions for television stations. A complete set of tools for the broadcast market, called SQUID, efficiently and intuitively solves the challenges faced by broadcasters in the transitions to DTV and HD. The company’s superior technical expertise is focused on the integration and support of automation systems, advanced editing solutions, and digital domain workflows. Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the company also operates a sales and support office in the United States. For more information visit www.xv-tech.com.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video