LAWO AND OPTOCORE COOPERATE

Toronto, Ontario, Canada – March 30, 2010… Lawo, manufacturer of mixing consoles and routing systems, and Optocore, provider of synchronous audio networks, are planning closer cooperation in the future, following the successful completion of their first project in Salzburg, Austria. For this, Optocore developed a ‘Lawo Emulation Mode’ that enables a Lawo console to communicate with Optocore I/O units. These are mainly used in the fields of sound reinforcement, fixed installations, and broadcast. This new development enables the Lawo console to receive audio signals and control Optocore preamps.

The installation of a Lawo mc²66 console, and its accompanying transition from analogue to digital mixing console technology, was the focus of modernization at Mozarteum University last year. This will enable faster workflow and digital networking of the complete building. “The mc²66 is a reliable console and provides excellent audio quality. Its success in radio stations, theatres, and concert houses certainly tipped the balance in favor of Lawo,” explains Dipl. Ing. Peter Schmidt, head of the audio and video technology department at the university, when asked what made them choose Lawo.

Mozarteum University already had an Optocore installation for the transfer of control data and audio and video signals. The installation is used for tapping signals from the various concert halls and studios in the university, and mixing them in the studio control room. Following a proposal from the university, the companies commenced work on a solution to enable communication between the Lawo console and the Optocore network. The console now controls 96 Optocore Mic/Line inputs and 96 Line outputs that are distributed throughout the building. Selection of which of the 200 available Mic/Line preamps are controlled can be modified on demand in groups of 8.

The collaboration in this initial project included implementation of the control protocol used by Lawo’s DALLIS stage boxes. Based on this, the LEM (Lawo Emulation Mode) was created. Following a successful start, everything is now in place for further cooperation between Lawo and Optocore.

About Lawo

Lawo is a manufacturer of digital audio networking systems and consoles for a wide range of applications from small to large scale audio production in television and radio, post production, and live sound. Established in the 1970s, the company’s manufacturing center is located in the Rhine valley town of Rastatt, Germany. For additional information on all Lawo products, visit the company online at www.lawo.ca.

About Optocore

Optocore, based in Munich, Germany, manufactures audio network systems. The global market leader in fiber optical networks for the last 17 years sets new standards with digital network technology in the field of audio communication. Optocore builds and develops synchronous optical fiber and copper networks for broadcast professionals, for fixed installations and live applications. The use of cutting edge technology and high-quality components guarantees durability and therefore long-term market placement. As an open platform, Optocore also offers other manufacturers the option to transfer conventional standard formats, used in the pro audio industry, via an Optocore network. Technical expertise and an extensive support structure are guaranteed to all customers, together with a high level of quality.

Photo info: Image of the Lawo / Optocore team, taken during the recent Prolight+Sound 2010 tradeshow in Frankfurt, Germany. From left to right: Christian Struck, Junior Product Manager mc² series (Lawo), Michael Case, International Sales Manager (Optocore), Stefan Elbert, Sales Manager (Lawo), and Christian Pötsch, Support Engineer (Optocore).