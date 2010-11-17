FSR's FLEX-LT Receives WFX New Product Award

FSR’S FLEX-LT RECEIVES WFX NEW PRODUCTS AWARD

CONTROL SYSTEM ACKNOWLEDGED FOR INNOVATIVE GREEN TECHNOLOGY

Atlanta, GA (November 15, 2010) -- FSR’s new Flex-LT self-contained control system has received a WFX New Product Award as the Innovative Green Product in the “Best Building System/Material” category. A panel of industry experts judged the contestants, and winners were announced at Worship Facilities Conference & Expo (WFX) 2010 in Atlanta, GA on November 3, 2010 by Church Production Magazine and Worship Facilities magazine. The awards, designed to recognize the newest and most innovative building, management, and technology products geared toward Churches, identified Flex-LT’s numerous energy and cost-saving features as advantageous to Worship facilities of all sizes.

Flex-LT provides fingertip room control at an attractive price point. A built-in scheduler automatically shuts off displays that are not in use - making it an energy-saving device - and can deliver an alert if there is an issue in the room, such as an elevated lamp life that needs attention. Flex-LT can either be mounted in a wall or sit on a desk and presents even the most non-technical congregant with an easy-to-use and understand color touch screen that controls the source being displayed, volume, lights, shades or screen.

FLEX-LT is available in two models – FLEX-LT-100 and FLEX-LT-200 - to accommodate venues and congregations of varying sizes and requirements. It allows small Houses of Worship to control projectors as well as other devices without the aid of an IR remote. In larger buildings it serves as an auxiliary controller for the seamless switcher in the main sanctuary. The system’s ability to control a full-range of AV equipment also makes it ideal for classrooms and other rooms in worship facilities.

As with all FSR products, Flex is made in the USA and qualifies for stimulus funding.

About FSR - www.fsrinc.com.

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives.

About Worship Facilities Conference & Expo – www.wfxweb,com

Worship Facilities Conference & Expo (WFX) is the leading event for church facilities and technology teams. WFX is presented in the spring and fall of each year by Church Production Magazine and Worship Facilities magazine.

About Production Media Inc. – www.pmipub.com

Production Media Inc. (PMI), publishers of Church Production Magazine and Worship Facilities magazine, and presenters of WFX, is a full-service media company specializing in the house-of-worship market.

About EH Publishing, Inc. & EH Events – www.ehpub.com

EH Publishing is the leading media company specializing in technology-based markets. EH offers integrated media solutions including e-media, print, event, research and custom products. Key market segments include custom electronics, professional sound, house of worship and robotics.

