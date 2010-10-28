Linear Acoustic(R) Founder Tim Carroll Brings Expertise to Two Panels at AES 2010

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Oct. 28, 2010 -- Tim Carroll, president and founder of Linear Acoustic(R), the world leader in television audio control from production to transmission, will share his industry insights during two panels at AES 2010, Nov. 4-7 in San Francisco, Calif. Carroll will address the audio issues facing broadcasters today in panels titled "Innovations in Digital TV" and "Loudness, Metadata, and Other Concerns for DTV."

"I'm honored to be part of the AES Broadcast Sessions again," says Carroll. "In the last five years, we've focused on loudness solutions, surround sound issues, and standardization efforts. So where do we stand now? This discussion is just getting started. And with the rapid expansion of mobile and IPTV, we have plenty of solutions to talk about. I look forward to the dialogue."

Respected as one of the foremost experts on broadcast audio, Carroll was instrumental in the development of AC-3, Dolby E, and Dolby Surround products while at Dolby Laboratories. He founded Linear Acoustic to provide innovative new industry solutions, and today the company's AERO.air(TM), AERO.qc(TM), L.A.M.B.D.A.-II(TM), and UPMAX(R) -II products are standard in many top broadcast facilities. New Linear Acoustic products AERO.mobile(TM) and AERO.file(TM) are now leading the way in expanding DTV technologies. Carroll has been recognized for his industry achievements with multiple awards, including two National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Prime Time Emmy(R) awards.

At AES 2010, Carroll will first share his perspective on new technologies in mobile TV, IPTV, and non-real time delivery of program material in a Broadcast Session, "Innovations in Digital TV," scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4 at 11:30 a.m. Carroll and other panel members will discuss current concepts and options involved in the effort to advance digital television to the next level. On a second panel, "Loudness, Metadata, and Other Concerns for DTV," scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m., Carroll will offer his vast expertise to a discussion on audio challenges facing broadcasters. And as an active member of the audio engineering community and an AES, IEEE, SMPTE, SBE, and ATSC member, Carroll will also share his insight on the latest developments in government mandated loudness control regulation.

More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

# # #

About Linear Acoustic(R)

Linear Acoustic is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, UPMAX(R) upmixing and downmixing solutions, the LQ-1000(TM) Loudness Quality Monitor, and MetaMAX(TM) metadata processing products. The company licenses and OEMs key technologies to other companies in the broadcast industry. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) and as a sustaining member of SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers). Linear Acoustic is proud to be a premier member of the Sports Video Group and is one of the founding members of its DTV Audio Group. Linear Acoustic provided its upmixing products and technical services for NBC's coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and provided 24 AERO.qc(TM) units and technical services for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.

ENDS