Myers ProLink Enables Schedule And Metadata Sharing Among Indiana Public Television Stations

Northampton, MA (January 13, 2011) – Myers Information Systems – a leading developer of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software – today announced that all eight television stations that make up the Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS) alliance are now using its exclusive ProLink Service to distribute and share broadcast schedules, program offers and related metadata. Using ProTrack’s ProLink platform provides a single station the ability to centrally manage and schedule time slots for the recently launched Indiana Channel.

"Our public television members, with the support of CPB, worked together to create a statewide channel focused exclusively on Indiana-centric interests, history, business, tourism, government, arts and culture," said IPBS executive director Roger Rhodes. "We needed a way to connect them all seamlessly; Myers ProLink was the natural solution, since all but two stations already use their ProTrack traffic software. And we were impressed that Myers makes our data accessible to non-ProTrack facilities as well." Using ProLink, workloads have been reduced, "During the Indiana Channel's roll-out phase, programmers spent hours entering the same data at each station; today, the Myers distribution platform is saving time and money, allowing our stations to better allocate their limited resources." At the station level, Bonnie Rheinhardt, vp of TV programming & operations at member WNIN found the process "Very fast, eliminating redundancies and mitigating errors. Once created, we can share the Indiana Channel across the state – with just a few mouse clicks the schedule can be implemented and ready for air at each station.”

"An efficient, collaborative workflow is one of the keys to success in these financially challenged times," said company president and CEO, Crist Myers. "We are pleased to extend this specialized ProLink service to the IPBS station group. They join other national and regional schedule and metadata platform distributors participating in this service, such as New York’s ThinkBright TV, the Florida Channel, the Minnesota Channel, Create, World, and V-me.”

ProLink, a companion to Myers’ highly regarded ProTrack TV application suite, provides a platform for the sharing of regional and national schedules, program offers and content metadata by way of its daily flow of information to participating stations. Its selections are menu-driven, providing a simple and efficient way to load program data directly to ProTrack station databases, ready to be incorporated into their on-air schedules. ProTrack – Myers flagship suite – is a comprehensive scheduling and business management system for single, multichannel and multi-station TV and Radio facilities. It is actively used by more than 226 media outlets, supporting over 1,300 channels, and offers a high-level of structure and scalability, without sacrificing flexibility, for today's rapidly evolving media environments.

About Myers Information Systems

Founded in 1982, Myers Information Systems, Inc. provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers designed to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com

About Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, Inc.

Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS) represents the eight public television and eight public radio stations that serve the state of Indiana. It offers world class programs, award-winning news and public affairs, community services to meet the needs of individual households and local communities throughout the state. For additional information, please visit http://ipbs.org

