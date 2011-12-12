MANHATTAN EDIT WORKSHOP PARTNERS WITH ABELCINE; CONNECTS PRODUCTION TO POST

Educational developments teach filmmakers and videographers end-to-end production to post workflows and techniques

New York, New York – December 12, 2011 –Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination, is pleased to announce a training partnership with industry leading film and digital media equipment supplier AbelCine. Their first collaboration, ‘Hands On: From the Camera to the Cutting Room,’ is a two-day intensive workshop in the art of shooting and editing narrative and documentary film.

“This partnership leverages the expertise of our respective training organizations to produce educational programs that approach training from the artistic workflow as opposed to teaching specific buttons and dials,” comments Josh Apter, Founder and President, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “I am very excited to get people working on all the latest tools and technology available to filmmakers, and using them for specific creative ends.”

“AbelCine Training was established to bring real-word education to industry professionals. We emphasize practical training taught by instructors who work everyday in the disciplines they teach. We are excited about the partnership with Manhattan Edit Workshop, because it allows us to offer our clients first-class instruction in editing techniques, which fits perfectly with our philosophy,” explained Andy Shipsides, AbelCine Training Department Manager and Camera Technology Specialist.

The first ‘Hands On: From the Camera to the Cutting Room’ workshop will be held on January 21st at AbelCine and January 22nd at Mewshop.

Day One takes place at AbelCine’s brand new training space. Award-winning cinematographer Peter Olsen and Mewshop founder and filmmaker Josh Apter deconstruct classic examples of three cinematic concepts – fiction, vérité and the interview – and take students through an immersive hands-on workshop in lighting, camera placement, composition and sound for these disciplines. Working with professional actors, state-of-the-art gear and award-winning instructors, the students break off into crews and shoot their own exercises.

Day Two takes place at Manhattan Edit Workshop where students take their footage through post-production using the industry’s most popular non-linear editing tools. Mewshop founder and filmmaker Josh Apter will walk through the post process where students will ingest, assemble, fine-tune and output work for a group screening and critique to end the class.

Students can register for the workshop on the Mewshop web site for 500.00 USD.

About the Instructors:

Instructor Josh Apter

After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, instructor Josh Apter attended NYU’s Graduate Film Program, where his thesis, 53rd Calypso, was honored with the Martin Scorsese Award for achievement in directing. The film, which stars Edward Norton, received numerous awards for directing, editing, and cinematography at film festivals across the country.

Josh was nominated for two Independent Spirit Awards for his first feature film, Kaaterskill Falls – The John Cassavetes Award and Best Debut Performance. Kaaterskill Falls was also awarded the Critic’s Jury Prize at the IFP/West Los Angeles Film Festival. It is currently screening on the Sundance Channel and is available on DVD through Wellspring Media.

In addition to establishing Manhattan Edit Workshop, the destination for post-production training, Josh has served as editor for more than eight feature films including The Holy Land (winner Slamdance 2002/Cavu Pictures Distributor), Kaaterskill Falls, and Barbecue is a Noun (Audience Award for Best Documentary at the Rome International Film Festival and the River Run Film Festival). To view more of Josh’s work, please visit www.peteandjoshmakemovies.com.

Instructor Peter Olsen

After being honored as a regional finalist in the Student Academy Awards for his first 16mm film Interstates, instructor Peter Olsen was accepted into the graduate film program at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, where his work garnered several honors, including a Graduate Teaching Assistantship, a Warner Bros. Production Award, and a nomination for the American Society of Cinematographers Greg Toland Heritage Award. Peter was also awarded a $25,000 development grant from IFP/North and the Minnesota Independent Film Fund as co-writer of the feature film screenplay Ice Nine, now in development.

Peter brings an invaluable distinction to the projects he shoots since he is also a writer, producer and director. His debut feature, Kaaterskill Falls (co-directed with Josh Apter), on which he also served as director of photography, received the Critic’s Jury Prize for Best Feature at the 2001 IFP/West Los Angeles Film Festival, and was nominated for two 2002 Independent Spirit Awards. Peter is currently developing and shooting a number of feature projects both documentary and narrative.

About AbelCine Training

AbelCine’s Training Department was created to continue the company’s mission of educating serious image makers on all levels on professional production technology – encompassing cameras, optics, audio, lighting, workflows and post solutions.

AbelCine Training utilizes the wide range of equipment resources and knowledge base of the company behind it. Although the curriculum is primarily focused on working professionals, classes are appropriate for serious students at all levels of their careers and are designed to pick up where formal film and media programs generally end.

About Abel Cine Tech Inc.

Abel Cine Tech, established in 1989, is a leading supplier of professional film and digital equipment with facilities in New York City, Burbank, CA and Chicago, IL. Core services include equipment sales, rental and technical service, digital media services, and training. The company is the North American agent for Phantom high-speed cameras, as well as a Sony Solutions Reseller, Panasonic Specialty Reseller, Arri digital camera reseller, and the exclusive US agent for Aaton motion picture cameras. For more information, visit www.abelcine.com

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge instruction on Apple®, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. In 2011 Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools®, DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk® Smoke® and ASSIMILATE SCRATCH training to its already impressive curriculum. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in post-production, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post-production teaching facility.

Follow @mewshop on Twitter or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mewshop.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop please visit: www.mewshop.com.

Press Contact (Manhattan Edit Workshop)

For all press inquiries please contact:

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan