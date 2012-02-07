Revolabs Enhances HD Control Panel to Support Entire HD Line of Wireless Microphone Systems

Inspired by Customer Feedback, Additional New HD Line Features Include DIP Switch Display, Mute Groups, and an Expanded Control System API

SUDBURY, Mass. -- Feb. 7, 2012 -- Revolabs Inc. today announced that the company's Windows(R)-based HD Control Panel software has been enhanced to support the entire HD line of wireless microphone systems, bringing the powerful monitoring and configuration tools found on the Executive HD to the HD Single/Dual Channel and the HD Venue systems. In addition, Revolabs has taken valued feedback from its customers and created several new features for the HD line, including a DIP switch display, mute groups for Executive HD systems, and an expanded control system API.

With the HD Control Panel, users can monitor and control networked HD wireless microphone systems from a single PC software program with an intuitive graphical user interface. The HD Control Panel allows users to control the mute status and gain of each microphone, and to lock out presenters from using the mute button. The software also provides the ability to monitor each microphone closely for its real-time status, such as battery level.

The monitor tab of the HD Control Panel has been enhanced to provide the DIP switch status for each system, eliminating the need to look on the back of the system to see which switches are active. Revolabs has also added several commands to the HD systems' API, allowing A/V control systems to send global commands, turn off microphones, and even initiate pairing, all from the convenience of a room's touchpanel. Finally, Revolabs has bolstered the Executive HD with the ability to assign systems to mute groups. This allows all systems in a building to be bussed together without muting each other, unless they are assigned to the same group.

"We are pleased to bring the capabilities of the HD Control Panel to users of our HD Single/Dual Channel and HD Venue systems, in addition to offering powerful new features across our entire HD line," said JP Carney, CEO of Revolabs. "We take pride in listening to our customers as we continually strive to meet their evolving needs. New features, such as those released today, are a direct result of customer feedback."

The enhanced HD Control Panel and new features are available through a firmware update (version 2.6.1) to both the base station and microphones. The update is available now at www.revolabs.com/downloads. New feature enhancements require a Gold unlock code provided as part of a Revolabs service plan. Any system that has previously been unlocked will automatically receive the new features upon completion of the firmware upgrade. Support questions may be directed to support@revolabs.com.

# # #

About Revolabs Revolabs Inc. is the premier provider of wireless audio solutions for unified communications, enterprise collaboration, and professional audio applications across a wide range of markets. Offering unmatched audio quality that allows users to "hear every word," the company's wireless conferencing and microphone systems are utilized across the globe for a variety of applications, from webcasts and video conferencing to podcasts and broadcasting. Combining the ultimate in flexibility with sleek, stylish form factors, Revolabs solutions cut the cord, facilitating natural mobility by allowing participants to move about a workspace and still be heard, without being held back by wires. Leading the way in innovation, the company continues to add to its portfolio of value-added audio systems with products such as the new Revolabs FLX(TM) wireless conference phone, which provides superior performance for video and audio conference calls, public address systems, and more. Revolabs systems are secure (encrypted), rechargeable (environmentally friendly), and GSM-impervious. The company is headquartered in Sudbury, Mass., and can be reached at +1-800-326-1088 or www.revolabs.com.

ENDS