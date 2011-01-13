Sound Devices Upgrades New USBPre 2 Interface with Addition of ASIO Driver

ANAHEIM, CA, JANUARY 13, 2011 — Sound Devices is taking its USBPre 2, an all-new version of its popular USBPre computer audio interface, to the next level by adding Windows OS ASIO drivers along with its built-in, class-compliant drivers. The two-channel USBPre 2 offers professionals a powerful, yet easy-to-use, portable interface to interconnect audio sources to both Mac OS and Windows computers over USB. With the addition of ASIO, the USBPre 2 can now connect to popular DAW software platforms in Windows, such as ProTools 9.

“The benefit of class-compliant drivers means simplicity for customers,” says Paul Isaacs, principal applications engineer, Sound Devices. “Out of the box, the USBPre 2 works in Mac OS, Windows and Linux environments. We recognized the need for ASIO drivers for Windows, as it unlocks high sampling rates that are already available in Mac OS and enables users to take advantage of the high performance of the USBPre 2.”

The USBPre 2 is ideal for a broad range of applications including voiceover recording, reference playback and monitoring, and test and measurement. USBPre 2 uses the same extended-bandwidth, low-noise microphone preamplifiers and digital converters as Sound Devices award-winning 7-Series Digital Recorders.

The class-compliant, plug-and-play device accepts mic level, line level, consumer line level and SPDIF digital (coaxial or TOSLINK) inputs. Its microphone preamplifiers have selectable analog limiters, high-pass filters, 48 V phantom power and high-resolution LED meters. Because the USBPre 2 draws its power solely from the computer’s USB port, no additional power source is required.

Sound Devices designed the USBPre 2 for both reference quality input and output. Its balanced XLR outputs offer superior rejection to interference and are switch-selectable between mic or line level. Additionally, a consumer RCA-type output is available for connection to unbalanced inputs. Its headphone amplifier easily drives full-sized headphones with extensive, clean gain.

With its unique stand-alone mode, the USBPre 2 functions as a two-channel microphone preamplifier with analog, digital and headphone outputs. Stand-alone mode is perfect for applications that require an easy-to-use, quality microphone preamplifier. A built-in high-resolution LED level meter helps further facilitate these types of applications.

The USBPre 2, as with all Sound Devices products, is designed to withstand the physical and environmental extremes of field production. Its chassis is made from aluminum for superior durability and weight reduction.

ASIO drivers will be available for all registered users of the USBPre 2 beginning in February 2011.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital recorders and related audio equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The eleven-year-old company designs and manufactures from its Reedsburg, Wisconsin, headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI, and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.