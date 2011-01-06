Neutrik® USA, Inc. Expands Operations With Opening Of New Facility

Larger Location Supports Company’s Growth, Streamlines Workflow and Increases Service Training

CHARLOTTE, NC, JANUARY 6, 2011 – Neutrik® USA, the leading manufacturer of professional audio, video, data and industrial connectors, is proud to announce the opening of its new, larger U.S. headquarters in Charlotte, NC. The company relocated and settled into its 25,000-square-foot facility on January 3, 2011, where it will continue its history of more than 22 years of providing the highest quality professional audio, video, data and industrial connectors. Executives from Neutrik USA will be available to discuss the new location in further detail during Winter NAMM 2011 at Booth 6320, Hall A.

“This move is part of Neutrik’s continued commitment to our customers and to our partners in the marketplace,” says Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik USA. “It will allow for greater operational capacity, which translates into greater opportunities to provide service for Neutrik customers, sales reps and partners. We look forward to our continued success in our new home this year and beyond.”

In an effort to further support Neutrik’s growing success and to improve its overall operations, the company has moved into a modern, spacious facility. Neutrik has significantly expanded its product offerings in the past few years and has broadened its market reach by providing connectivity solutions to numerous professional markets. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, this relocation will enable Neutrik to continue in this capacity as it allows the company to focus on developing new, innovative solutions in the connector and systems marketplaces.

“We are thrilled with our significantly larger and improved facility in Charlotte,” continues Milbery. “The space provides us with excellent warehousing, lower costs, better logistics, and with its close proximity to an airport, improved access to transportation. Plus, with most of our employees together under one roof, our daily operations will improve, providing our customers with speedier and more effective service.”

In addition to the improvements to logistics and operations, the new facility, which sits on 6.1 acres, is large enough to hold the company’s national training meetings for its sales representatives and distributors, as well as space for permanent product displays to assist in product training.

About Neutrik USA

Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems and accessories for a range of customers, from rock bands to lighting design, industrial equipment to broadcast studios. Neutrik USA, with a new location in Charlotte, North Carolina, will continue its history of more than 22 years of providing the highest quality professional audio, video, data and industrial connectors to the industry. This larger and improved facility will enable Neutrik USA to further focus on its commitment to customer service and developing innovative solutions. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at www.neutrik.com; www.experience-neutrik.com and become a part of its social networking family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik.