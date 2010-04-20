Blackmagic Design Announces Support for Adobe Creative Suite 5 on Windows and Mac OSX

NAB 2010, Las Vegas, USA - April 13, 2010 - Blackmagic Design today announced support for Adobe’s newly announced Adobe® Creative Suite® 5 (CS5), for its range of capture cards for the Windows and Mac platforms.

Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium software accelerates workflows from scriptwriting through post-production. Adobe Premiere Pro CS5 was optimized from the ground up to deliver outstanding performance and exceptional stability. This all new Adobe Mercury Playback Engine is native 64-bit, GPU-accelerated and optimized for multiple-core systems.

Blackmagic Design products such as DeckLink and Multibridge will now take full advantage of the huge number of new features in Adobe CS5 Production Premium software, such as Adobe Mercury Playback Engine for massive processing power of realtime effects, enhanced paint, 3D workflows and improved NLE integration. This combination provides breakthrough performance, integration and collaborative flexibility to video editors, post professionals, motion graphics and interactive designers.

“Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium is a revolutionary release that will give our users incredible performance gains in their digital video and film production workflows,” said Simon Hayhurst, senior director, product management for Digital Video and Audio Group at Adobe. “Blackmagic Design products are able to handle just about any resolution or desired workflow, from SD to HD to 2K, on any platform, which gives our Adobe Creative Suite 5 users the ability to work within their budgets and with the tools they choose.”

“Blackmagic Design has long been a supporter of open system workflows, and as part of that tradition Blackmagic Design is extremely excited to fully support Adobe’s Creative Suite 5 Production Premium on Windows and Mac OS X” said Grant Petty CEO of Blackmagic Design. “The combination of the impressive real-time Adobe Mercury Playback Engine combined with our capture card products, is a real game changer for our users, allowing them to build incredibly high performance workflows that we only dreamed about a few years ago! Whether they are creating feature films, episodic, documentary or corporate videos, this is an incredibly powerful solution that I am sure our customers will fall in love with!"

Availability and Price

Updates for Blackmagic Design products to allow compatibility with Adobe CS5 Production Premium will be available in May at no charge from the Blackmagic Design web support page.

Press Photography

Product photos for Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagic-design.com/press/resources/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, routers, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post-production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in the television industry, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984 and continue ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.