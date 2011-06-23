Net Insight Showcases its Leadership in Quality of Transport at IBC

Company Will Showcase Innovative Products and Expertise

on Over-The-Top, CDNs, Remote workflows, Live events and Contribution/Distribution Networks

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – At IBC 2011, Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, will demonstrate its unique abilities to transport high quality content with unmatched Quality of Service (QoS) and discuss the latest trends transforming the world of video transport.

The company will showcase the following new products:

• New Products for Access

The company will launch new products for contribution and distribution network access. These products will extend the reach of the Nimbra platform further out in the media networks through a cost-effective, high-performance access solution for multi-services, delivered with an advanced Ethernet feature set.

The company is also launching enhanced audio and video support by providing a new SDI board and MADI access functionality to the 8 x ASI/AES board

• 8 x SDI Access Module for Nimbra 300

• MADI feature license for the 8 x ASI/AES Access Module for Nimbra 600

• JPEG2000 Video Access Module with the highest port density and flexibility on the market

The company will also demonstrate its JPEG2000 Video Access module, which supports compression or decompression of up to two 3G-SDI, four HD-SDI or eight SD-SDI channels on one single board. In addition to JPEG2000 compressed video, the module can uniquely run all uncompressed SDI and ASI video formats, ranging from 2 Mbps ASI to 3 Gbps 3G-SDI per port. A fully equipped Nimbra 688 unit can host up to 120 video ports that can be individually configured for compressed/uncompressed, video format, frame rate and direction, which makes it the most scalable and cost-efficient video transport solution on the market. Encoding is done frame-by-frame to ensure high quality and low latency and the unique synchronous Nimbra transport ensures 100 per cent guaranteed QoS transport. Net Insight is a one-stop shop for both transport and high-end compression.

• 10 gigabit IP/Ethernet Trunk Module

Net Insight is launching a new Trunk Module for high capacity transport. The 10 GE IP/Ethernet Trunk Module, implementing the unique Channelized IP Trunk concept on the Nimbra 600 platform, provides a transport solution featuring multi-service operation, optional intermediate forward error-correction, traffic shaping and signal regeneration for enhanced QoS preservation. Operators can create scalable, cost-efficient media networks over IP, or in combined IP and SDH/SONET or WDM networks, with high quality and end-to-end management capability. With the module, the Nimbra solution enables one unified media network, independent of underlying infrastructure, with maintained content integrity, reliability and control. The 10 GE IP/Ethernet Trunk Module enables further scaling of these networks and adds support for transport of high bandwidth services such as uncompressed 3G- or HD-SDI over IP/MPLS/Ethernet networks.

In addition, the company will be sharing its vision and success related to four key opportunities in the video transport industry:

• CDNs and OTT

The company will also address the opportunities for service providers related to Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and Over-the-Top (OTT). This opportunity will grow as consumers continue to compliment broadcast TV with OTT services, which in turn will put pressure on service providers’ networks where a real-time 100 per cent QoS is required. CDNs are a natural extension of the Net Insight Nimbra platform since it enhanced Quality of Service in media-rich networks. Its Nimbra solution reduces the need to build out a network based on caching, which significantly reduces the cost on the service provider. Content can be stored centrally in a CDN network to deliver the highest possible quality of service and ultimately – Quality of Experience.

• Remote Workflows

Net Insight is driving the trend toward remote workflow in production environments with transport solutions that deliver the required real-time, low latency content with 100 per cent Quality of Service (QoS). Remote workflow solutions significantly improve efficiency, cost savings and quality of both remote production environments and live event production. As a result, covering a larger number of live events is now possible and editing during the content production lifecycle is more efficient. Using real-time media networks reduces costs and increases efficiency in editing and production.

• DTT

Net Insight has successfully forged industry trust for delivering DTT networks as it continues to win international orders for national DTT implementations lately from: Sri Lanka, Slovenia, Sweden, Cyprus, Poland, Argentina and Morocco. Net Insight has more than than 25 wins in Digital Terrestrial TV from all regions in the world. Net Insight has implemented the world’s first all-IP DVB-T2 network for the national media operator Teracom AB in Sweden.

• Event Contribution

Furthermore, the Net Insight Nimbra platform has been proven with large sporting event implementations such as: the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, the IAAF World Championships in Athletics 2009 in Berlin, the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver and the 16th Asian Games 2010 in Guangzhou. Recently, Net Insight announced a media contribution network order for the FINA World Championships in July 2011, in China.

