Christie To Showcase "Solutions That Rock" Display Technologies In Scottsdale AZ, December 13-15

Christie, along with Draper Inc., today announced Solutions that Rock, a free event introducing several of its new display solutions to organizations involved with professional AV rental staging, fixed installs and corporate AV environments. The event takes place December 13 through 15 at Scottsdale Studios in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"Solutions that Rock" provides a unique opportunity for consultants, architects, service planners and designers to get hands-on experience with some of the best projection systems available and discover inspiring ways for projection to turn their ideas into reality. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments and gifts, and a chance to win an Apple iPad. There will be an Open House for the public on December 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Top local integrators will exclusively sponsor two of the days: CCS Presentation Systems of Arizona will host the full day December 14 session for invited guests from the architectural sector, and AVDB of Phoenix will sponsor December 15 for representatives of the houses of worship community.

"Solutions that Rock" is also an informal opportunity for dealers, integrators, distributors and end users to see how the showcased products offer leading-edge and fully workable solutions for their customers. Attendees will participate in technology demonstrations and get hands-on experience of the capabilities for each solution, making them more confident when demonstrating and selling to customers and prospects.

Products on Display

Highlighting the exhibits will be an eye-catching tower display of Christie MicroTiles, the industry's most flexible, high-resolution modular design concept. MicroTiles are built on proven DLP technology and specifically designed for maximum image quality in demanding indoor, high ambient light environments.

For the backstage experience, Christie will have multiple solutions from HD and 2K LCD to Xenon 3-chip DLP images displayed on a 30-foot wide screen and a pair of 11-foot screens in portrait mode. The displays, including stereoscopic 3D demonstrations, will be managed using the Christie Spyder X20 multi-image processor.

The Christie Vista URS will also be at the show. The Christie Vista URS is an all-in-one matrix switcher that accepts multiple sources in any format (analog composite to digital 4K) and seamlessly routes any of these sources to any of eight user-configurable outputs, each of which can be independently configured for any analog or digital output format.

Christie's new FHD551-X 55-inch flat panel LCD, designed for multi-panel displays, will also be on exhibit.

To fulfill the need to interface with IT systems, Christie will demonstrate its network solutions with all projection and multi-image systems connected to, and managed through, the IP network - including wireless control of all devices. Christie AutoStack(tm) - a camera-based, software driven solution, used for maintaining projector alignment in multiple blend and stacked designs - will operate across the network, offering a solution that manages both fixed installs and rental staging designs for both flat and curved screens.

Founded in 1902, Draper Inc. provides a range of products for the rental staging and fixed installation market including electric, manual, rear, portable and fixed screens, as well as a variety of projector lifts and mounts.

For more information, please visit http://blog.draperinc.com/2011/11/solutions-that-rock-tour/. To register, visit http://info.christiedigital.com/m/378/38870/.

