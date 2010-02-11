Vector 3 to Showcase New Redundancy Management for Multi-Channel Playout at NAB 2010

Brand New Vector MultiPlay technology revolutionizes playout and redundancy management

Barcelona, Spain – February 11, 2010 - Vector3™, a pioneer in graphics and playout solutions, announced today that they will showcase for the first time at the NAB 2010 convention, held in Las Vegas from April 12 - 15, 2010 (booth 6132 in the North Hall), the ground-breaking Vector MultiPlay™ solution. The brand new, multi-tiered MultiPlay portfolio runs on both IT-based and broadcast hardware, offering the full range of playout automation capabilities; ingest, graphics management, channel branding and video server management consolidated into a into a single – highly scalable - software solution. Designed to optimize redundancy management for multi-channel broadcasters, the innovative distributed MultiPlay architecture enables engineers to precisely target redundancy and backup priorities, reducing the need for costly server mirroring and improving performance of multi-channel playout. Modular in design, the advanced MultiPlay product line supports IT-based facilities ensuring scalability and flexibility for future channel and program expansion.

"This year at NAB we are showcasing our versatile, multi-tiered product line, Vector MultiPlay. Our latest in playout technology, MultiPlay offers customers an unprecedented multi-channel workflow management and unsurpassed redundancy capabilities," says Roman Ceano, general manager of Vector 3. "Broadcasters with multiple channels can place greater redundancy emphasis on a primary channel and less on their sub-channels. For example, they can dedicate multiple servers to protect their primary channel while the remaining channels share a smaller pool of servers. This is a significant cost savings as broadcasters no longer have to buy duplicate servers for redundancy." The flexible administration allows broadcasters to "dial in" MultiPlay servers and re-prioritize the redundancy assets to reflect a new order of back-up whether it is to compensate for a server failure or support channel expansion.

In addition to showcasing the new Vector MultiPlay product line, Vector 3 will unveil the latest release of VectorBox™ with advanced SD/HD Simulcasting. The cost-effective VectorBox all-in-one playout servers pair a robust master control room feature set with third generation channel branding that includes real time RSS & XML updates and integrated effects. Offering realtime SD and HD conversions for multi-format transmissions, VectorBox is a turnkey system that is compatible with new and existing third-party broadcast equipment. The highly flexible VectorBox system scalability, outstanding redundancy, and guaranteed compatibility combine to make VectorBox the preeminent playout solution technology.

About Vector 3

Vector 3 commands over 25 years of experience in developing leading playout solutions for broadcast. Boasting an impressive client list of over 900 broadcasters worldwide, their legendary flagship solution VectorBox is a world-renowned playout solution known for its unparallel reliability, tremendous scalability and outstanding performance.

Since its launch in the mid 1980's, Vector has focused its research and development on the broadcast industry. Their exceptional real-time graphics and total playout solutions ensure master control room systems work in concert and with maximum flexibility. The result is a perfectly timed playout with stunning image quality and station branding.

The range of Vector solutions and applications serve stations from the small one channel operation to the multi-site, multi-channel broadcaster. For more information, please visit www.vector3.tv.

