Media Links Inc. and Dimetis Announce Strategic Alliance

Connecticut, USA, Frankfurt, Germany – July 5, 2011 – Media Links Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Global Links, and Dimetis today announced a strategic alliance that facilitates using their complementary strengths and expertise to offer unified video and data delivery solutions to the broadcast and network service provider markets.

Interoperability concerns with professional equipment and software from different manufacturers is a serious issue for many service providers and can often lead to lost time and money. The Dimetis and Media Links solutions provide broadcasters, telcos, and other media providers with a harmonious and seamless integrated video transport solution. The solutions have been rigorously field tested and are installed in various global facilities.

Media Links is at the forefront of future technology innovations and trends for advanced transport of video, audio and data over multi-service networks with impeccable quality and outstanding reliability, enabling pixel perfect delivery. Their patent-pending product portfolio is highly adaptable for a variety of transport technologies including IP, RF/Microwave, OTN, DWDM and fiber.

Media Links solutions are specified for real-time media applications over SONET/SDH or IP/MPLS networking protocols which allow Media Services to be carried over digital networks in an efficient and flexible manner. Media Links offers Service Providers a way to maximize their network infrastructure and reliability, enabling them to capitalize on the demand for new media and entertainment experiences.

Dimetis flagship product BOSS LINK Manager® unifies network management across broadcast and telecom equipment, enabling transfer of real-time, on-demand high bandwidth video with high quality and file transfer, resulting in greater revenues with higher profit margins. Dimetis BOSS LINK Manager® supports a wide range of features and functionality, including point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connections for SDI, HD-, SDI, ASI, T1/E1 in Ethernet and IP environments. All network transmissions can be precisely configured, scheduled, bandwidth-managed and monitored, with automatic re-routing on path failures or conflicts. Based on logical partitioning of the application, customers of large operators are able to see and access their respective logical / physical resources and perform their daily operations on their own “sub-network.”

Customer self-provisioning creates a new paradigm in network management space, which is “customer focused OSS”. With its high degree of automation, BOSS LINK Manager® allows users to perform and focus on their primary job, namely setting up and tearing down connections, instead of dealing with bits and bytes of hardware and software solutions. BOSS LINK Manager® is user-friendly, innovatively designed and with a high degree of scalability.

“By strategically aligning ourselves with a software provider such as Dimetis, Media Links has the opportunity to offer a diversified product portfolio of fully integrated and robust hardware and software solutions,” comments Dave Herfert, Director of Sales, Media Links Inc. “Dimetis has a distinguished record of technological and sales achievements, and we look forward to nurturing our business relationship.”

About Media Links

Media Links is a leading developer and manufacturer of broadcast network infrastructure solutions. Its mission is to offer broadcasters and network providers throughout the world leading edge technology, enabling them to economically convert and move the complete suite of broadcast signals - whether video, audio or data - onto their multi-service networks. Operating as a pioneer at the forefront of technological innovations and advancements, Media Links provides the only standards based product suite in the market that enables the adoption of media signal types to Telecommunication standards like Ethernet, IP, SDH and SONET.

Media Links solutions have proven themselves in the field and in the studio. Leading broadcasters and network service providers throughout the globe depend on Media Links technology. Media Links solutions and services have also been used in the most watched major sporting events throughout the world, like Super Bowl, Euro Cup and World Cup. Media Global Links is the parent company of Media Links. For more information, please visit: http://www.medialinks.com

About Dimetis

Dimetis GmbH, headquartered in Dietzenbach, Germany, with offices in the United States and EMEA is a leading software supplier providing standards-based Broadcast and Telecom OSS solutions, used by many of the world’s largest broadcasters, telecommunication providers, and media carriers.

”Standards-based, equipment-, technology- and protocol-agnostic: Dimetis BOSS Platform® manages day-to-day operations and services of world class customers with more than two million subscribers for IPTV services”, explains Per Hultin, Vice President North American Sales & Business Development, Dimetis GmbH. For more information, please visit: http://www.dimetis.com

