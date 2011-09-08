HARMAN’s Studer Announces New Team to Accelerate Growth in Broadcast Market

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands — A new look Studer was unveiled by Andy Trott, Harman’s VP of Soundcraft, Studer and AKG, (VP and General Manager Mixers, Microphones & Headphones), at Studer’s Global Partners Conference today. In addition to the appointment of Bruno Hochstrasser as Studer GM announced last month, the digital mixing systems business has added two more strategic appointments heading up R&D and Product Development, reporting to Bruno.

Firstly, Peter Glattli takes over as head of R&D at Studer’s Development Centre based in Regensdorf, Switzerland. Peter joins from Super Computing Systems, a long-term partner of Studer’s. He holds a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from the ETH Zurich and his background includes developing Super Computing’s Object Oriented software group.

Peter commented, “During my recent workshops with the Studer R&D team I once again experienced the innovative spirit that impressed me so much 15 years ago when I started my career in the Studer D950 development team. It is this passion about music, broadcast and engineering excellence that is unique to this company. But this time we are not only building a new console—we will interconnect audio systems and workflows and we will extend Studer’s leadership in the mixing console usability domain.”

Secondly, Andrew Hills, previously a long-serving Studer stalwart re-joins the business to develop the new Product Management team to be based in Regensdorf. Andrew’s experience is vast—previously employed at the BBC, Neve and SSL, he then served Studer in a senior sales role, most recently responsible for the BBC account and highly instrumental in the Corporation’s record order for Studer consoles in 2010, he was also responsible for other strategic accounts across Europe and Asia. “It is a delight to be back at Studer and call my friends colleagues again,” Hills said. “I am looking forward to this exciting new role and, together with Peter, create new world-beating products for one of the most respected brands in professional audio.”

“We’ve made these changes to accelerate our R&D process which I felt was not being driven in the strategic direction we needed for the future,” added Andy Trott. “Peter has already gelled with the team and together they are developing the most exciting roadmap I’ve seen in this industry. This really is a NEW STUDER: new people, new strategies, new technologies and most importantly for our customers—new products—we’re announcing two new products at the show and this is just a start, we aim to drive our business faster and with more determination than ever before—this is a great place to be!”

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets – supported by 15 leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon® and Mark Levinson®. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 20 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 12,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported sales of $3.8 billion for the twelve months ending June 30, 2011.