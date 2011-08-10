Triton Digital and Fraunhofer IIS Partner for High-Performance Surround Audio Streaming

MPEG Surround and HE-AAC audio codecs in Triton Digital’s streaming platform enable broadcasters to efficiently deliver an immersive surround Internet radio experience to consumers

ERLANGEN, Germany – August 10, 2011 – Fraunhofer IIS, the world’s renowned source for audio and multimedia technologies, today announced a licensing agreement with Triton Digital’s Streaming Division, which will enable Triton customers to benefit from the most efficient surround audio algorithms for the delivery of their Internet radio programs.

Triton Digital encoders will incorporate Fraunhofer’s gold standard MPEG Surround and HE-AAC audio codecs, which combine the best audio quality, robustness and highest compression efficiency.

“Now more than ever, Internet radio has to compete with various HD media offerings for the consumer’s attention at home, on-the-go and even in cars. The audience expects the highest audio quality, similar to HDTV or DVD, especially when using high-end speakers,” said Harald Popp, head of the Multimedia Realtime Systems department at Fraunhofer IIS. “This quality expectation often includes surround sound, and our efficient codecs enable broadcasters to deliver this immersive experience to their listeners at affordable and reliable bitrates.”

“We selected Fraunhofer audio codecs to provide our customers with a flexible and future-proof audio solution that meets consumers’ high quality expectations in any given listening environment,” said Yves Eric Laliberté, president of Triton Digital’s Streaming Division.

Triton Digital’s Streaming Division offers a suite of streaming and advertising tools including media management tools, measurement, player creation as well as ad insertion and management. With multiple points of presence across four countries using operational and dimensioning guidelines above industry standards, Triton streaming audio and video is designed for broadcasters insuring optimal and reliable distribution of content to a broad worldwide audience.

MPEG Surround is an ISO standard co-developed by Fraunhofer IIS. It is the ideal solution for bandwidth efficient surround Internet radio services, allowing the cost-efficient delivery of surround audio at stereo bitrates as low as 64 kbit/s for 5.1-channels. Software implementations for device and software player manufacturers are available from Fraunhofer IIS for various operating systems and embedded platforms.

Fraunhofer IIS (hall 8, B80) will exhibit at the IBC Show in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13, 2011.

About Fraunhofer

The Fraunhofer IIS Audio and Multimedia division, based in Erlangen, Germany, has been working in compressed audio technology for more than 20 years and remains a leading innovator of technologies for cutting-edge multimedia systems. Fraunhofer IIS is universally credited with the development of mp3 and co-development of AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) as well as technologies for the media world of tomorrow, including MPEG Surround, MPEG Spatial Audio Object Coding and the Fraunhofer Audio Communication Engine.

Through the course of more than two decades, Fraunhofer IIS has licensed its audio codec software and application-specific customizations to at least 1,000 companies. Fraunhofer estimates that it has enabled more than 1 billion commercial products worldwide using its mp3, AAC and other media technologies.

The Fraunhofer IIS organization is part of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, based in Munich, Germany. Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft is Europe’s largest applied research organization and is partly funded by the German government. With 18,000 employees worldwide, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft is composed of 60 Institutes conducting research in a broad range of research areas. For more information, contact Matthias Rose, matthias.rose@iis.fraunhofer.de, or visit www.iis.fraunhofer.de/amm.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital is the leading digital service provider to traditional and online radio with a rapidly expanding roster of media clients emerging from the television and print space. Our infrastructure, applications, and innovation are powering digital audience and revenue growth for clients around the globe. Our platform makes digital content extensible, personal, social, and profitable. Triton Digital is a portfolio company of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., a leading global investment management firm.

