XenData and Avid Create New Digital Video Archive Interface for Avid FastBreak Automation

WALNUT CREEK, CA – January 19, 2011 – XenData, leading provider of digital video archiving solutions tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry, today announced its recent successful collaboration with Avid®. Avid and XenData have teamed up to develop a new interface for Avid’s FastBreak® automation solutions. FastBreak automates workflows for broadcast operations and is capable of fully automating daily master control playout functions as well as facilitating ingest, archiving, media management and traffic system interoperability. The new interface has been developed for time and resource-strapped operators nationwide to combine Avid’s Automation Archive Manager with XenData digital video archives, running XenData’s X64 Edition software. This creates a new cost-effective, standards-based archive solution for FastBreak Automation users. XenData’s archiving solution enables reliable archiving of video assets to high-performance LTO-5 data tape. XenData’s LTO-5 archive also provides the following benefits: - Very high performance due to the capabilities of LTO-5 data tape combined with the advanced RAID caching techniques employed by XenData software. - High storage capacities provided by LTO-5 tape libraries within the XenData Archives. A typical entry-level system will store over 60 TB near-line, representing over 5,000 hours of video at DV25. - Use of the open standard tar format when archiving to LTO which means that files may be restored using a variety of third party platforms including native Linux, Unix, Windows Services for Unix, as well as XenData software. - A file system interface, meaning that the investment in the archive can be used for other applications within the TV station without need to purchase additional software from XenData. - The ability to automatically produce replica LTO-5 tapes, enabling a copy of each tape to be held offsite ensuring high data integrity. “We’re pleased to complete integration with the XenData solution. It provides a new, additional archive option for FastBreak Automation users and reinforces our commitment to supporting industry standards,” says Bill Hadsell, Avid Product Manager. Initial installations are scheduled for January 2011 and will support FastBreak configurations using Omneon Spectrum and Omneon MediaDeck video servers. “We recognize the headaches and tight constraints broadcasters are working with today and are pleased to be working with Avid to answer demands of FastBreak Automation customers,” states Dr. Phil Storey, co-founder and CEO of XenData. About Avid Avid creates the digital audio and video technology used to make the most listened to, most watched and most loved media in the world – from the most prestigious and award-winning feature films, music recordings, television shows, live concert tours and news broadcasts, to music and movies made at home. Some of Avid’s most influential and pioneering solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Interplay®, ISIS®, VENUE, Oxygen 8, Sibelius®, System 5, and Pinnacle Studio™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, del.icio.us, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube; connect with Avid on Facebook; or subscribe to Avid Industry Buzz. Avid, Fastbreak, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Interplay, ISIS, Sibelius and Pinnacle Studio are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. About XenData XenData is a leading provider of digital video archiving solutions tailored specifically to serve the media and entertainment industry. XenData’s solutions provide the high-performance and functionality required to meet today and tomorrow’s demanding digital video applications. XenData software is built on industry standards, providing a standard file system interface and archiving to data tape using the POSIX tar format. TV stations, media service providers, post production organizations and global broadcasters using XenData standards-based approach are able to benefit from significant cost-savings, ease of integration with other standards-based systems as well as long-term assured access to their video files. With hundreds of digital video archive servers installed worldwide, XenData is trusted by some of the largest broadcasters and networks. For more information visit: www.xendata.com ### XenData Media Contact: Jill Tsugawa Onechocolate communications for XenData (415) 989-9803 jillt@onechocolatecomms.com