Something For Everyone at CCW

Wednesday, November 14:

HD World:

10:30 - 11:30 AM

The State of the Multi-Screen Experience, Facing the Challenges of Converging Multi-Platform Production and Distribution

Consumption over multiple platforms has become a fundamental component of the modern television experience. As the line has erased between traditional television and over-the-top or mobile programming, broadcaster faces the formidable challenges of efficiently creating, deploying and managing multiple versions of the same content to work smoothly across different devices and screen sizes while meeting increasingly stricter regulatory demands and ever-rising quality expectation. Powerfully engaging viewers through their device of choice or multiple devices simultaneously is now an urgent priority.

11:45 – 12:45 PM

Is your head in the Cloud?

How does technology change production? Broadcasters are turning to cloud services to support various services. How is the relationship between broadcast and the cloud best served? Broadcasters from around the world are looking to the cloud to improve profitability, enable collaboration and maintain best practices.

SATCON:

10:30 - 11:30 AM

SATCON MILITARY: Building an Enterprise Architecture

This panel will discuss how the military can apply architectural techniques used by commercial industry to affordably manage large satellite networks for enterprise applications. Panelists will outline future communications needs and capabilities for more efficient and resilient enterprise networks to support everything from the tactical warfighter to logistics. Topics will include network management, bandwidth efficiency, hybrid satellite/wireless/terrestrial networks, and advancements in higher throughput satellites and modem technology.

11:45 – 12:45 PM

Disaster Response: The Role of Satellite Communications

Each year hurricanes, flooding, storms, and other disasters call thousands of logistical, rescue and first responder resources to many regions across the country. When the terrestrial network has been destroyed or isn’t available, satellite communications provide the needed communications to coordinate these efforts. This session will explore three aspects of the preparedness challenge. The session will discuss the development of a rapidly deployable and pre-positioned telecommunications disaster recovery networks; an upgrade path to support medium and long-term development requirements; and closer co-ordination among disaster-preparedness stakeholders.

Thursday, November 15:

HD World:

10:30 – 11:30 AM

What’s the Future of Television?

Broadcasters are now faced with an increasing number of resolutions and formats to deal with AND more questions than answers for which one to move to next. Should they go to 1080p or jump to 4k? How does 4k fit into over the top and future proofing content? How does 3D fit in? What’s next? What’s important? And what will be the reality?

11:45 – 12:45 PM

Creating your own Streaming Channel. How a sports geek, a suit, a rocker, and a comedy writer all became internet broadcasters

We are in the middle of the internet television revolution. The technology to become an internet broadcaster is more affordable than ever and the web has given us a worldwide transmission system at an insanely low cost. Learn the secrets of creating your own web television network from this panel of big thinkers and broadcast minds who are leading the WebTV charge in their respective industries.

SATCON:

8:00 – 9:00 AM

Fundamentals of Satellite Communications, Part 1

This 2-hour seminar is designed for government and enterprise professionals who need an introduction to satellite communications. Part 1 covers satellite basics including orbits, frequencies, digital transmission techniques and ground station technology for point-to-point, point-to-multipoint and full-mesh satellite communications networks. Part 2 will discuss applications for communications satellites - including mission-critical private networks, disaster recovery, rural telephony and multicast. The seminar will provide an understanding of when to use satellites and how satellites both compete and coexist with terrestrial communications and will conclude with an overview of recent and proposed communications satellite systems.

10:30 – 11:30 AM

SATCON MILITARY: A New Political and Economic Environment for Hosted Payloads?

The US presidential election will have just taken place. The US Government is facing significant budget cuts. This panel, organized by the Hosted Payload Alliance, whose mission is to increase awareness and benefits of hosted payloads on commercial satellites, will discuss the outlook for hosted payloads and innovative space acquisition, against the backdrop of the elections, the budget environment, and recent efforts by the USAF Space and Missile Systems Center to include hosted payloads in future acquisition strategies.