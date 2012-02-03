XEffects Tech Transitions Released Exclusively for Final Cut Pro X

New to FxFactory 3, XEffects Tech Transitions let users easily add impact to any project

Boston, MA – February 2, 2012 – Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, adds Idustrial Revolution’s XEffects Tech Transitions to its repertoire of products for FxFactory 3. The new visual effects package, made exclusively for Final Cut Pro® X, lets editors add vibrant, high-tech transitions to projects for a fresh feel without layers, key framing, or complex mattes. Offered at 49 USD, users can also download a free trial version of XEffects Tech Transitions.

Idustrial Revolution XEffects Tech Transitions feature highlights include:

A Wide Selection of Effects – Tech Transitions offers 28 transition effects to choose from, all with adjustable settings. Effects can be slipped, lengthened, shortened and cut and pasted like any other transition.

Freeze Frames – Almost all transitions include freeze versions, which holds the last frame of the outgoing media and the first frame of the incoming media, performing the transition between the two stills. No more razor blading or making freeze frames from scratch.

GPU Processing – Effects harness the power of GPU processing within FCP X for fast previews and renderings, cutting down wait time while editing.

Temporal or Retiming of Video – Tech Transitions is the first commercial product for FCP X to feature temporal or retiming of video within the effect. Editors can use the automatic repeaters to step or duplicate action on the cut.

About Idustrial Revolution

Founded in 2006, Idustrial Revolution is a small team of designers producing plug-ins and templates for Final Cut Pro® 7 & X, Motion and After Effects®. They create content for broadcasters, corporate users and videographers, and were the first people in the world to have a graphic created in Motion aired on broadcast television. With the launch of Final Cut Pro X and the tight integration with Motion, Idustrial Revolution focuses on creating effects for these platforms. More information about Idustrial Revolution

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. More information about Noise Industries

