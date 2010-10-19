OCTOPUS6 EXPANDS GRAPHIC OPTIONS WITH XPRESSION

Prague, Czech Republic | Iroquois, ON, Canada – October 19, 2010 – OCTOPUS Newsroom and Ross Video officially announced today that they have entered into a new technology partnership together.

The partnership followed successful tests of OCTOPUS6 newsroom computer system and XPression graphics system which are integrated through the industry standard MOS protocol. As a result of the new integration, users are now able to select templates, edit text, replace graphics, and see full-motion previews of XPression graphics directly in the OCTOPUS6 interface.

“We always try to offer the most flexible and reliable solution to our customers and we believe that alliance with Ross Video will be very beneficial for them. We are very pleased to announce this new partnership and we are looking forward to working with Ross Video on our future joint projects,” commented Jan Pulpan, CTO of OCTOPUS Newsroom.

“We’re very excited to be working with OCTOPUS. As one of the top players in the newsroom computer system business, they have been on our radar for quite some time. Having an OCTOPUS6-compliant ActiveX plug-in allows us to make the transition to an XPression MOS workflow seamless for OCTOPUS users,” says Brian Olson, Marketing Product Manager for XPression at Ross Video.

About OCTOPUS Newsroom

OCTOPUS Newsroom is the world leader in providing platform independent newsroom computer systems in the TV broadcast industry with a history of more than 10 years of excellence.OCTOPUS6 is the latest version of its primary product, a multi-platform newsroom computer solution running on Windows, Mac OS X or Linux. OCTOPUS6 has an installation-free client, centralised updates and a straightforward user interface, while implementing all the features necessary for effective and efficient day-to-day newsroom operations. OCTOPUS system has been successfully installed into more than 80 channels including broadcasters such as Al Jazeera English - Worldwide, Euronews in France, Fox Turkey and AAJ TAK in India.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

