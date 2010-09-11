RTW LAUNCHES REDESIGNED COMPANY WEBSITE

User-Friendly Features Include Simplified Navigation, News Section and Social Media Interaction

COLOGNE, GERMANY, 11, SEPTEMBER, 2010 – RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, is pleased to announce the re-launch of its website, www.rtw.de. The revamped site has a sleek, modern design inspired by and incorporating the company’s updated logo. Currently available in German and English, the website features a new user interface, simplified navigation and several additional sections that dealers and customers alike will find very helpful.

Organized into categories, the new easy-to-navigate design allows visitors to quickly find the information they are looking for. Categories include products details and photos, instructional or “know-how” information, sales & support, the company’s history, as well as frequently updated news and press release section, with photos, for the media.

“RTW is currently developing into a larger, higher profile corporation, with its sights set on the future,” says Andreas Tweitmann, managing director, RTW. “Our recent rebranding efforts were a natural evolution of this and so too is the update of our website. We felt it was necessary to have our website reflect the company’s new direction. It was very important for us to have our web site reflect our revitalized brand. Our goal was to make it as easy as possible for our customers and potential customers to find the information they need.”

In addition to an extensive section devoted to instructional articles and interactive demos about RTW’s line of products, another valuable spot is the company’s download section (found under Sales & Support) that includes brochures and data sheets of current products. In the next phase of development, the company will be adding more features to the site including the addition of manuals and data sheets that are no longer available to the download section as well as a Chinese version of the site.

RTW has also jumped on the social media wave and has launched a company Facebook page (www.facebook.com/rtw.de). Here, too, visitors can read up on all of the company’s news and events, find photos and additional industry information, as well as interact with the company’s employees. In the future, RTW plans to offer web conferences, instructional how-to videos and other features.

Finally, customers will also find a designated section for Audio Precision, a US-based leading manufacturer of audio test and measurement products as RTW is the exclusive distributor for that company in Germany and Austria.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 30 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing sophisticated recording-studio systems. The company focuses its business on peak meters and audio vectorscopes, which are in use in the leading recording studios as well as by radio and TV broadcasters worldwide. The current product portfolio includes multichannel TFT-based monitoring systems for integrated surround-signal visualization using the unique and groundbreaking Surround Sound Analyzer. In June 2008, RTW was certified for the internationally accepted DIN EN ISO 9001:2000 quality-management standard.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.