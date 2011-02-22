Ross XPression Real-time 3D Graphics Rock The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®

For Immediate Release

News Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – February 22, 2011 – After a perfect performance on the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 30th, Ross Video’s XPression 2D/3D CG and motion graphics system was selected by Los Angeles-based Mdots/Fontastics to provide live graphics for the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® which aired live on CBS, Sunday, February 13th.

Hugh Grew, graphics operator for the show, used XPression to display nominee boxes and animated lower-thirds for the winners. “XPression is fast, powerful, rock-solid, and most importantly, easy-to-use. I was able to easily create and animate 3D graphics, then complete the graphic with a unique off-animation when the director called for it. XPression keeps track of all of its continuous animations, so the graphics exit cleanly, right on cue,” said Hugh. “In addition to XPression being a great box, the support from Ross is full-time, awesome!”

“While we know XPression can handle our current demands, such as 2D text and clip animation, the 3D graphic design of The GRAMMY Awards allowed us to ‘take the gloves off’ and show the world XPression's real-time 3D capabilities, and we just scratched the surface,” said Allan Wells, Owner of MDots/Fontastics. “Better yet, if our director didn't like the color of the 3D guitar or angle of our 3D text, the XPression artist could change the color, angle or any other aspect of the animation as easily as if he was changing the spelling of someone's name. No other system combines that much power with that much flexibility. XPression is catching Hollywood's attention, and Mdots/Fontastics is proud to be at the forefront of this great new technology.”

“Ross Video is thrilled to have XPression used on the 53rd GRAMMY Awards telecast” said Brian Olson, Marketing Product Manager for XPression at Ross Video. “With the help of Mdots/Fontastics, we’re fine-tuning XPression for the fast-paced live CG environment in L.A. and beyond. We really want XPression to be fun for operators while outputting the high-end graphics that both producers and viewers have come to expect.”

About mDots/Fontastics

Based in Universal City, CA, Mdots/Fontastics sister companies are an admired creative services company and leading stage-show screen production company. Led by Emmy-award winner, Allan Wells, Mdots/Fontastics specializes in the production of motion graphics for network and channel branding, show packages for TV Specials and award shows, game shows, sports presentations, news broadcasts, along with state-of-the-art, one-of-a-kind multi-screen switching systems. Past projects include the Primetime Emmy Awards, GRAMMY Awards, Tony Awards, American Music Awards, the Democratic National Convention, and previous broadcasts of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and the Miss Universe Pageant.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

