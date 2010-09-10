Avid Announces New EUCON Partners

Autodesk’s Smoke for Mac, The Foundry’s STORM and RED’s REDCINE-X native support for EUCON empowers colorists to work faster and have more tactile control with Avid’s MC Color

IBC (Stand #7.J20), AMSTERDAM, September 10, 2010—Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID) today announced that Autodesk’s Smoke for Mac, The Foundry’s STORM and RED’s REDCINE-X color software applications now offer native support for Avid’s EUCON™ protocol —enabling content creators to use MC Color to control the color grading features of each application. These new additions expand the open ecosystem of software packages supported by Avid’s Artist Series of control surfaces, providing customers with more creative options in the color grading workflow. Designed to appeal to colorists looking for increased tactile control of their projects, MC Color features high resolution optical trackballs, track wheels, displays, encoders and programmable keys to offer superior feel and integrated control only found in hardware grading solutions at several times the cost. Today’s announcement further supports Avid’s commitment to driving openness across the industry—and also is marked by recent EUCON support by companies like Apple, MOTU and Steinberg.

“Today’s announcement signifies the steady progress we are making across the industry to expand our roster of EUCON partners and develop an open ecosystem of third party workflows,” said Chris Gahagan, Senior Vice President of Products at Avid. “Avid remains focused on becoming more open and driving interoperability of our audio and video solutions. We are proud to add industry leaders like Autodesk, the Foundry and RED to that mix to provide our customers with more creative options that allow them to do their best work and leverage existing investments in technology.”

EUCON is Avid’s open, high-speed Ethernet control protocol that allows MC Color and other Avid Artist Series control surfaces to connect to a variety of third party creative audio and video software solutions, making it possible for users to easily switch between multiple applications and workstations, resulting in a more efficient and cost-effective content creation process. Many of the world’s leading software companies have adopted EUCON as a standard for developing and tailoring open implementations that best suit the workflow needs of their customers.

What Partners are Saying

"Avid’s MC Color is a great match for STORM. The trackballs, ring and rotary controls makes it easy for a STORM artist to quickly adjust multiple parameters in order to achieve the look they want. We are confident that STORM users will see the combination as both good value and easy to use. In addition the EUCON protocol made the technical integration a breeze."—Richard Shackelton, Head of Product Management at The Foundry.

“By offering native support for Avid’s EUCON protocol and a workflow with the MC Color control surface, we will provide editors with flexible and more precise control over color grading, soft effects and transport controls.”—Maurice Patel, Entertainment Industry Manager, Autodesk.

