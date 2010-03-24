AUDIO-TECHNICA MICS CHOSEN FOR THE 13TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR AT THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY

— Audio-Technica continues to be the microphone of choice at the 2010 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony —

STOW, OH, March 16, 2010 — For the 13th year in a row, a broad range of Audio-Technica microphones was selected to outfit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. A-T supplied over 50 mics to capture the audio for this widely celebrated musical event, which took place at New York’s Waldorf Astoria. The 25th annual induction ceremony of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was held on March 15, 2010, with inductees including Swedish pop group ABBA, British progressive and pop/rock legends Genesis, British invasion hitmakers The Hollies, reggae vocalist Jimmy Cliff, garage rockers The Stooges and non-performers David Geffen, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, Elie Greenwich and Jeff Barry, Jesse Stone, Mort Shuman and Otis Blackwell. The show was broadcast live on Fuse and www.fuse.tv.

Audio-Technica’s acclaimed Artist Elite® 5000 Series UHF Wireless System was used with the AEW-T5400 handheld microphone/transmitter for frontline vocals on performances by inductees Jimmy Cliff, and the Hollies (Graham Nash, Allan Clarke and Terry Sylvester). Also using the AEW-T5400 were Wyclef Jean, joining Cliff on stage, and several artists in the evening’s “songwriter’s medley” tribute performance, including Peter Wolf, Eric Burdon, Chris Isaak, Ronnie Spector, Rob Thomas, Train’s Pat Monahan and Fefe Dobson.

The backline mic complement of A-T wired microphones included AT4081 Phantom-powered Bidirectional Ribbon Microphone for guitar cabinets; AT4050ST Stereo Condenser Microphone for overheads; AE2500 Dual-element Cardioid Instrument Microphone for kick drum; AE5100 Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone for hi-hat; additional AEW-T5400 wireless mics/transmitters for backline vocals; ATM350 Cardioid Condenser Clip-On Microphone for acoustic bass, violin, viola and cello; AT4054 Handheld Cardioid Condenser Microphone for background vocals; and AT4055 Handheld Cardioid Condenser Microphone for horns and woodwinds.

The technical staff for the induction ceremony was made up of professional audio industry veterans. Frenchtown, New Jersey-based remote recording specialists Music Mix Mobile, the company responsible for both recording the program and mixing the live feed for broadcast, used its M3 remote truck with Jay Vicari as Music Mixer, mixing the event’s audio onsite. Joel Singer served as Engineer-in-Charge and Pro Tools Engineer, and fellow Music Mix Mobile principal John Harris served as Audio Coordinator this year, organizing and assigning all the inputs and microphones for the event. The P.A. was provided by New York-based Firehouse Productions. Dave Natale served as Front-of-House Mixer, and Firehouse Productions’ Simon Welch was Monitor Mixer.

Jay Vicari remarked, “Year after year, I continue to choose Audio-Technica wired and wireless microphones for high-profile broadcast events because of their overall reliability, sound quality and consistency from mic to mic. As we deal with complicated productions such as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, things can get pretty hectic, and being able to depend on A-T’s microphones makes all of our lives a lot easier.”