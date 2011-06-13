Vaddio Reveals ClearVIEW HD-19 High Definition PTZ Camera with SmartSHOT Technology

Vaddio announces the new ClearVIEW HD-19 high definition PTZ camera with SmartSHOT technology. The newest member of the Vaddio ClearVIEW family of cameras comes equipped with a 19x optical zoom lens and is built around a 1.3 megapixel, 1/3-Type Sony Exmor high-speed, low-noise CMOS image sensor. Integrated SmartSHOT technology with AIP (Adjustable Image Processing) provides end user control of advanced imaging DSP (Digital Signal Processor) functions. The DSP functions allow the camera operator the ability to deliver an extremely crisp detailed image with vibrant high definition color.

“We added the HD-19 camera to the mix because live production camera operators are demanding a different camera solution that can handle the complexities of a live performance,” explained Rob Sheeley, President of Vaddio. “Some features they were specifically looking for were the ability to shoot video in a variety of changing lighting conditions, image stabilization and iris/shutter control for outdoor events. The SmartSHOT technology really is a game changer because it allows a camera operator the ability to adjust the amount of image processing automation that the camera’s DSP (Digital Signal Processor) provides. Automated Image Processing such as Auto White Balance, Auto Iris and Automatic Gain Control are typically set at the factory and cannot be changed by the end user. With SmartSHOT the user can set the DSP to the value they need for their venue and not some predetermined value set for a perfect room. We also added image stabilization to minimize the effects of camera shake or vibration to provide stable, smooth operation and a new Outdoor Camera Mode provides outstanding image quality for shooting outdoor activities. What you have is a fantastic camera that can be used in many different venues.”

Using an increased pixel aperture size, high frame rate, high signal-to-noise, and column-parallel A/D conversion method, the detail and sensitivity of the sensor are increased and noise is dramatically reduced.

Outputs include component HD in 1080p, 1080i or 720p and simultaneous SD video in 480i. SDI is also available with an optional Slot Card. Control runs via VISCA command protocol or the IR remote that is supplied. Slip-clutch robotics enhance system performance with smooth pan/tilt operation for accurate camera movement and control. Minimum illumination is rated at an astonishing 0.7 LUX for extremely low-lit areas.

Like all Vaddio ClearVIEW cameras, the HD-19 can be configured as a WallVIEW SR (Short-Range), WallVIEW DVI/HDMI or WallVIEW CCU system. The SR system provides power to the camera, and component HD (or DVI/HDMI) video back to the Quick-Connect SR up to 100 feet over a single CAT-5 cable. Both the SR and CCU versions use the EZ-Port on the back of the camera. With an additional CCU EZIM card power, video and control can be run up to 500 feet over CAT-5 cable. In addition, the CCU allows the user adjustable red and blue gain, pedestal, gamma, chroma, knee, iris and gain and allows up to three scene settings to be stored in the CCU. An optional SDI Slot card is also available.

